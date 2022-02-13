INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Super Bowl LVI produced a Hollywood ending.

In a battle between stars and stripes, the glitzy Rams were able to slip past the tiger-hearted Bengals, 23-20, with a gutsy fourth-quarter drive and a defensive stop all in the final minute and a half. With some of the biggest names in show biz looking on at SoFi Stadium, some of the biggest names in the NFL led the Rams to victory and helped turn Tinseltown into the NFL’s titletown for the first time ever.

The Rams took the lead with 1:25 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown connection between the league’s most dangerous duo, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. The play was set up by a pass interference penalty against Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the end zone and had Apple on Kupp when the score took place.

The Rams still needed a defensive stop, though, and with strong-legged rookie kicker Evan McPherson on the sideline for the Bengals, they needed to keep Cincinnati on its own side of the field. Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd on back-to-back passes to reach the 49, but threw an incompletion on second-and-1. The Bengals’ run was stuffed on third-and-1 setting up the play to decide the game.

Burrow dropped back and was wrapped up by Aaron Donald on what might have been the final play of his Hall of Fame career. The defensive lineman had two sacks in the game, and while the last play was not ruled as such – Burrow managed to fling the ball in desperation before hitting the ground – it was undoubtedly the sweetest play of Donald’s storied career. At 30 years old, there has been speculation that he would retire if the Rams won the championship, the final piece in his eight-year career.

The Bengals nearly engineered an M. Night Shyamalan twist of an ending to a season in which the Rams had made every move possible to not only get to but win the first Super Bowl in the country’s entertainment capital in three decades. For the second time in four years the Rams came into the final game of the season with a high-powered offense that could not function properly on the biggest stage. The one player who seemed to thrive in that setting was Odell Beckham Jr., catching a first-quarter touchdown to give his team an early lead, but he left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

With Beckham in tears on the sideline, the Rams struggled to move the ball against a Bengals defense that two weeks ago shut down Patrick Mahomes in the second half of the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals emerged from an electrifying halftime show and kept the party vibe going with a quick-strike touchdown on the first play of the third quarter. Burrow dropped back, stepped up in the pocket, then flung a deep pass down the left sideline for Tee Higgins. The receiver appeared to yank cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the ground by his facemask before the ball arrived but no flag was thrown and Higgins caught the ball at the 35 and strolled into the end zone to help give his team its first lead, 17-13.

On the next offensive play Stafford tried to hit Ben Skowronek but the ball was tipped in the air and intercepted by Chidobe Awuzie. The Bengals converted that takeaway into a field goal and led 20-13.

The Rams responded with a drive to the Bengals’ 23 and on third down tried a gadget play – Philly Not-So-Special? — with Kupp throwing a pass for Stafford, but the ball sailed over the quarterback’s head and incomplete. They settled for a field goal and the 20-16 score held into the fourth quarter.

The Rams took a 13-3 lead early in the second quarter as Stafford hit Beckham for the 17-yard touchdown pass and then Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown (holder Johnny Hecker muffed the hold on the extra point after Kupp’s score). The Bengals’ field goal that sandwiched those touchdowns came as a result of a one-handed catch by Chase, who reached out and hauled in a deep pass from Burrow with Ramsey draped on him. The Bengals could not get the ball in the end zone on that drive, but they certainly showed they were not afraid to attack the All-Pro cornerback, a sentiment that they flashed again on the first play of the second half.

The Bengals responded to the second Rams touchdown with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Joe … Mixon. The running back took a toss from Burrow and threw the ball over Nick Scott to an open Higgins in the end zone to help make it 13-10 with 5:47 left in the half.