Super Bowl 2022: Four Rams NOT named Matthew Stafford who could make a difference

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald tries to block

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald tries to block a pass by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff game on Jan. 23 in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Mark LoMoglio

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Four players NOT named Matthew Stafford who would affect the outcome of the Super Bowl for the Rams:

Cooper Kupp, WR: He’s had an all-time great season for a receiver and is a definite Super Bowl MVP candidate. Kupp’s 145 catches and 1,947 receiving yards are the second-most ever, and he also caught 16 TD passes. He has 25 grabs for 386 yards and four TDs in the postseason.

Aaron Donald, DT: One of the most dominant players in the league, Donald can wreck the game by applying constant pressure on Joe Burrow. The only thing missing from the three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s resume is a Super Bowl victory.

Jalen Ramsey, CB: Considered the best cornerback in the NFL, Ramsey will have to live up to that title against Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' talented receiving group. Teams don’t often throw at Ramsey — the 49ers did it just twice in the NFC Championship, and Ramsey nearly picked off both.

Von Miller, OLB: The Rams acquired the future Hall of Famer and former Super Bowl MVP from Denver in November just for this moment. Miller has seven sacks in his last seven games, and all the attention Donald gets could pave the way for another big playoff performance for Miller.

