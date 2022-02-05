TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Super Bowl 2022: Five storylines heading into Bengals vs. Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald against

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12, 2021. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

CAN JOE COOL 2.0 GET IT DONE?

Joe Burrow has been likened to Joe Montana for his fearlessness, and he has the Bengals one win away from their first Super Bowl title. The last time Cincinnati was in the big game, it was the 49ers’ Montana who staged an epic comeback to win Super Bowl XXIII in Miami.

WILL MATTHEW STAFFORD’S DECISION PAY OFF?

The losing in Detroit had gotten to the quarterback, so he finally asked out after the 2020 season. The timing couldn’t have been better. The Lions agreed to his wishes and sent him to a team with whom he now can win the biggest prize of all.

ODELL’S DREAM

From pariah to the promised land: Odell Beckham Jr. was considered part of the problem in Cleveland, where quarterback Baker Mayfield’s offense sputtered. Well, well, well. Mayfield continued to struggle after the Browns released the former Giants receiver, and Beckham is on the threshold of living his dream of winning a title.

THE BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF OUR GENERATION

The Rams’ Aaron Donald has done it all during his brilliant career as an All-Pro defensive tackle and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. All except win a Super Bowl. Now is his best chance.

TEACHER VS. PUPIL

Sean McVay has gotten to the Super Bowl for the second time in four years, and he’ll now face one of his proteges — former Rams offensive assistant Zac Taylor, who has transformed the Bengals into AFC champions just three years into the job.

By Bob Glauber @BobGlauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

