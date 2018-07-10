Super Bowl 53 odds

A look at the odds for which team will win Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. These are provided by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of July 9.

Super Bowl LIII odds

Patriots 6/1

Eagles 10/1

Vikings 10/1

Rams 10/1

Packers 14/1

Chargers 16/1

Falcons 16/1

Texans 16/1

Jaguars 16/1

Raiders 18/1

Saints 18/1

Chiefs 20/1

49ers 20/1

Titans 25/1

Cowboys 30/1

Giants 40/1

Seahawks 40/1

Panthers 40/1

Broncos 40/1

Lions 50/1

Ravens 50/1

Colts 60/1

Bills 80/1

Jets 80/1

Bengals 80/1

Bears 80/1

Dolphins 80/1

Browns 80/1

Buccaneers 80/1

Cardinals 100/1

Redskins 100/1