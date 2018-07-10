Super Bowl 53 odds
A look at the odds for which team will win Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. These are provided by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of July 9.
Patriots 6/1
Eagles 10/1
Vikings 10/1
Rams 10/1
Packers 14/1
Chargers 16/1
Falcons 16/1
Texans 16/1
Jaguars 16/1
Raiders 18/1
Saints 18/1
Chiefs 20/1
49ers 20/1
Titans 25/1
Cowboys 30/1
Giants 40/1
Seahawks 40/1
Panthers 40/1
Broncos 40/1
Lions 50/1
Ravens 50/1
Colts 60/1
Bills 80/1
Jets 80/1
Bengals 80/1
Bears 80/1
Dolphins 80/1
Browns 80/1
Buccaneers 80/1
Cardinals 100/1
Redskins 100/1
