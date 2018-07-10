TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl 53 odds

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after minicamp

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after minicamp on June 7, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Photo Credit: AP / Steven Senne

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

A look at the odds for which team will win Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. These are provided by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of July 9.

Super Bowl LIII odds

Patriots 6/1

Eagles 10/1

Vikings 10/1

Rams 10/1

Packers 14/1

Chargers 16/1

Falcons 16/1

Texans 16/1

Jaguars 16/1

Raiders 18/1

Saints 18/1

Chiefs 20/1

49ers 20/1

Titans 25/1

Cowboys 30/1

Giants 40/1

Seahawks 40/1

Panthers 40/1

Broncos 40/1

Lions 50/1

Ravens 50/1

Colts 60/1

Bills 80/1

Jets 80/1

Bengals 80/1

Bears 80/1

Dolphins 80/1

Browns 80/1

Buccaneers 80/1

Cardinals 100/1

Redskins 100/1

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Houston Texans players kneel and stand during the Union files grievance over NFL anthem policy
Mike Francesa engages sports analyst guest host Bill ‘Numbah One’ stays No. 1 in monthly ratings
Mets pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores is mobbed at home Flores gets 10th walk-off hit, Mets split doubleheader
Mets third baseman Todd Frazier will be sidelined Mets place Frazier on DL after cortisone shot
Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen looks to shoot Nets lose Summer League game despite Allen’s presence
Nets center Jarrett Allen reacts after he scores Allen working on leadership at summer league