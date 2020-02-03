What it looks like to lose Super Bowl LIV

Scenes from the San Francisco 49ers' point of view after losing Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks during a news conference after Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders sits on the bench during the second half of Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa reacts on the sideline during the second half of Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo walks off the field after Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20.

Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

K'Waun Williams #24 of the San Francisco 49ers looks dejected after being defeating by Kansas City Chiefs by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.