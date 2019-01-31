The last time a Super Bowl was played without Boomer Esiason in either the television or radio booth, Rams coach Sean McVay was a week past his 13th birthday.

That was for Super Bowl XXXIII, 20 years ago on Thursday. Since then, Esiason has called one game on TV, with Al Michaels for ABC in Atlanta in 2000, followed by 18 in a row for Westwood One radio.

That streak will end on Sunday when fellow former quarterback Kurt Warner marks his first Super Bowl since succeeding Esiason full time in Westwood One’s “Monday Night Football” booth this season.

Esiason announced last July that he was stepping away from the radio job, citing his many other commitments, including WFAN’s morning talk show and his work with the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Esiason will appear on CBS Sunday as part of the network’s extensive pregame show.

Warner will work with play-by-play man Kevin Harlan, in his ninth year calling the game on radio. Mike Holmgren, who won Super Bowl XXXI as the Packers’ coach, also will be part of the broadcast.

Tony Boselli and Ed Werder will be the sideline reporters.