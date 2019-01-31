TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Boomer Esiason's Super Bowl streak will end Sunday

Boomer Esiason, right, during WFAN's 30th anniversary celebration

Boomer Esiason, right, during WFAN's 30th anniversary celebration at Grand Central Station on June 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The last time a Super Bowl was played without Boomer Esiason in either the television or radio booth, Rams coach Sean McVay was a week past his 13th birthday.

That was for Super Bowl XXXIII, 20 years ago on Thursday. Since then, Esiason has called one game on TV, with Al Michaels for ABC in Atlanta in 2000, followed by 18 in a row for Westwood One radio.

That streak will end on Sunday when fellow former quarterback Kurt Warner marks his first Super Bowl since succeeding Esiason full time in Westwood One’s “Monday Night Football” booth this season.

Esiason announced last July that he was stepping away from the radio job, citing his many other commitments, including WFAN’s morning talk show and his work with the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Esiason will appear on CBS Sunday as part of the network’s extensive pregame show.

Warner will work with play-by-play man Kevin Harlan, in his ninth year calling the game on radio. Mike Holmgren, who won Super Bowl XXXI as the Packers’ coach, also will be part of the broadcast.

Tony Boselli and Ed Werder will be the sideline reporters.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Adam McQuaid of the Rangers skates against the Defenseman McQuaid hopes to stay with Rangers
Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner against the St. Louis Isles' Lehner named NHL's second star for January
Victor Hedman of the Lightning scores the only Islanders fall to Lightning in shootout
Knicks head coach David Fizdale directs his team Knicks' eyes are focused on the future
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks goes to Knicks high on newly acquired Smith
Celtics guard Kyrie Irving watches play from the Irving backtracks on commitment with Celtics