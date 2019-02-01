TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Last-second field goal attempts in Super Bowl history

The Super Bowl has been decided by a last-second field goal attempt (good or not) four times in 52 games.

Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri celebrates after kicking a

Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri celebrates after kicking a game-winning 48-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat the Rams, 20-17, in Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3, 2002, at the Superdome in New Orleans. Photo Credit: AP/DOUG MILLS

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

It’s every kicker’s dream: Kicking a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of a Super Bowl to give their team the win.

It’s also every kicker’s nightmare: Missing said field goal to saddle their team with the loss.

The Super Bowl has been decided by a last-second field goal attempt (good or not) four times in 52 games. Here’s a look at those four games:

Super Bowl V

Jim O’Brien, then a rookie for the Colts, kicked a 32-yarder with five seconds left to give Baltimore a 16-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys. O’Brien entered the game having made 19 of 34 regular-season field goals, including four of nine between 30 and 39 yards. Mike Curtis’ interception at the Cowboys’ 27-yard line with 59 seconds left set the Colts up for the game-winning kick.

Super Bowl XXV

Two words: Wide. Right. The Buffalo Bills, trailing the Giants by one point, drove 61 yards in 2:08 to set up a 47-yard try by Scott Norwood with eight seconds left. The kick was one yard shy of Norwood’s season-long in 1990 and two shy of his career long. This kick had the distance, but it sailed right of the goalposts, sealing the Giants’ 20-19 victory — their second Super Bowl in five seasons — and kicking off the Bills’ stretch of four consecutive Super Bowl losses.

Super Bowl XXXVI

The New England Patriots’ dynasty began on Adam Vinatieri’s leg. After the then-St. Louis Rams tied the score on a touchdown with 1:37 left, Tom Brady drove the Patriots 53 yards in eight plays to set up Vinatieri’s 48-yard field goal as time expired. It was the first Super Bowl won by a score on the game’s final play. Vinatieri had gone 24-for-30 on field goals during the regular season, including 7-for-12 from 40 to 49 yards out.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Two years after his first game-winner, Vinatieri did it again. The Panthers tied the score at 29 with 1:04 left, but the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, setting the Patriots up at their own 40-yard line. They drove 37 yards and Vinatieri kicked a 41-yarder with nine seconds left to give the Patriots the 32-29 win and their second Super Bowl in three years. Vinatieri made five of eight kicks from 40 to 49 yards during the 2003 regular season and was 25-for-34 overall.

Headshot

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Adam McQuaid of the Rangers skates against the Defenseman McQuaid hopes to stay with Rangers
Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner against the St. Louis Isles' Lehner named NHL's second star for January
Victor Hedman of the Lightning scores the only Islanders fall to Lightning in shootout
Knicks head coach David Fizdale directs his team Knicks' eyes are focused on the future
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks goes to Knicks high on newly acquired Smith
Celtics guard Kyrie Irving watches play from the Irving backtracks on commitment with Celtics