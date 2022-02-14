Joe Burrow took a beating in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The Bengals quarterback was sacked seven times and appeared to injure his knee after the seventh one.

He clutched at it and then hobbled off the field, but Burrow refused to miss a single play.

"I wasn’t coming out," he said.

That resilience and toughness didn’t pay off for Burrow. The Bengals gave up a 1-yard touchdown catch by Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left and lost to the Rams, 23-20.

The Bengals had one last chance. Burrow completed a 17-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase on first down and a 9-yard pass to Tyler Boyd on the next play, but the drive ended there at the Rams’ 49.

Burrow threw incomplete on second down. Samaje Perine ran for no gain on third down. On fourth down,with Aaron Donald trying to wrap up Burrow, he flung a pass before being brought down that fell incomplete.

The second-year quarterback was hard on himself after the loss.

"You try to do anything you can to complete the ball," Burrow said. "I was disappointed with my performance overall. I thought I could have played better, given us a better chance to win. You live and you learn."

Burrow ended up 22-for-33 for 263 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. He believes this loss will motivate him and his teammates to work harder and improve.

"I think it’s going to propel us into next year," Burrow said. "We have a lot of hard workers that are going to have to attack this offseason like we did last year. We’re not satisfied with what we did last year. We’re going to keep getting better and attack this year with the same intensity."

The Bengals were a surprise Super Bowl team after winning six games combined the previous two years. If they’re going to win a title, they will have to fix their offensive line. Burrow was sacked 70 times this season, playoffs included, the most in the NFL.