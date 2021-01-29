Does Tom Brady have one more Super Bowl championship in him?

It’s a remarkable run by any measure, especially for a 43-year-old quarterback who already has six Super Bowl championships in nine appearances over a 20-year career in New England. Brady isn’t what he once was, but for one game, he certainly has a chance, especially being the first quarterback to play a Super Bowl in his home stadium. Brady has a better set of offensive skill position players perhaps than at any time in his career, and if he gets adequate protection, he can go toe-to-toe with Kansas City.

Is Patrick Mahomes the next Brady?

This is a perfect matchup between the greatest quarterback of all time and greatest young quarterback in today’s NFL. Mahomes already has a Super Bowl championship, a Super Bowl MVP and a regular season MVP, and he’s the first quarterback under age 25 to play in two Super Bowls. A win here, and he elevates to a level few quarterbacks have seen even in a full career. The fact that he’s so young and has such a good team around him means Kansas City has a chance to become the Patriots 2.0 as the next NFL dynasty.

Can Steve Spagnuolo conquer Brady a second time?

Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has already faced Brady in the Super Bowl, and you know how that turned out. The Giants upset the heavily favored Patriots and Brady in Super Bowl XLII. That ruined the Patriots’ perfect season, and Spagnuolo is now in position to not only beat Brady again but win a third Super Bowl ring as an assistant. Spagnuolo confused Brady throughout that epic game after the 2007 season, and he has a defense that’s good enough to cause the iconic quarterback problems once again.

Will Kansas City’s offensive line problems be its Achilles heel?

There’s no question Mahomes can carve up any defense he faces, but the Bucs’ defense loves to blitz and could cause problems for a Kansas City team that will be without left tackle Eric Fisher, who suffered an Achilles injury last Sunday. The defending champs are already without starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who has been out since October with a back injury. Bucs’ front-7 vs. Kansas City’s offensive line could be the most important matchup of the game.

Can Todd Bowles outfox Andy Reid?

The former Jets head coach has been great as Tampa’s defensive coordinator, and he has his biggest challenge in this one. But Bowles has done terrific work in the playoffs, as the Bucs have conquered Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers in successive weeks. If he makes it a hat trick over Mahomes and Reid, arguably the best offensive coach in today’s game, the Bucs can pull off the upset.