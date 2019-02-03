Super Bowl LIII: Patriots vs. Rams

The Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 3, 2019.

The Patriots' Julian Edelman holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Goergia.

The Patriots' Tom Brady holds his daughter, Vivian, after Super Bowl LIII football against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Patriots' Duron Harmon and head coach Bill Belichick celebrate after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday celebrate after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son, Ben, after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Patriots' Dont'a Hightower gives a lift to a teammate as they celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII over the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Tom Brady of the Patriots and Julian Edelman celebrate their teams 13-3 win over the Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) talks to Los Angeles Rams' Dante Fowler (56), after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots' David Andrews kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tom Brady celebrates Patriots owner Robert Kraft during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

The Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates on the field after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Goergia.

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots celebrates after his team won Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is surrounded by the media after the Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Patriots center David Andrews celebrates with teammates after the Patriots scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Rams players sit dejected on the bench during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sony Michel of the Patriots rushes for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rams' Todd Gurley II watches from the sideline during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rams' Greg Zuerlein kicks a field goal as Johnny Hekker holds during the second half of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Patriots' Jason McCourty breaks up a pass intended for the Rams' Brandin Cooks during the second half of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Patriots' Patrick Chung is helped by medical staff after an injury during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Patriots' Patrick Chung walks off the field after he was injured during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Rams' Robert Woods tries to make a catch near the sideline against the Patriots in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Patriots center David Andrews recovers a fumble by quarterback Tom Brady against the Rams during the first half of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Patriots quaterback Tom Brady is tackled by the Rams' Aaron Donald during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots kicks a field goal in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rams' Marcus Peters, left, breaks up a pass intended for the Patriots' Chris Hogan during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski misses a field goal during the first half of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Rams' Cory Littleton raises the football after intercepting a pass in front of Patriots' Dwayne Allen during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Patriots' Julian Edelman breaks away from the Rams' Troy Hill, right, during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Rams' Jared Goff works under pressure from the Patriots' Adrian Clayborn during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

Players watch the ceremonial coin toss before the start of Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Rams and the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Rams looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady of the Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ryan Allen of the Patriots warms up prior to the start of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Hekker of the Rams warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Phillip Dorsett of the Patriots and JoJo Natson of the Rams shake hands prior to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A replica statue of the Vince Lombardi trophy stands prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans line the streets prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before Super Bowl against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.