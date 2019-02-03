TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots vs. Rams

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 3, 2019.

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) holds the
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

The Patriots' Julian Edelman holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Goergia. 

The Patriots' Tom Brady holds his daughter, Vivian,
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

The Patriots' Tom Brady holds his daughter, Vivian, after Super Bowl LIII football against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

New England Patriots' Duron Harmon (21) and head
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

The Patriots' Duron Harmon and head coach Bill Belichick celebrate after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday celebrate after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

New England Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son,
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

The Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son, Ben, after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Patriots' Dont'a Hightower gives a lift to
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

The Patriots' Dont'a Hightower gives a lift to a teammate as they celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII over the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after his
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Tom Brady of the Patriots and Julian Edelman celebrate their teams 13-3 win over the Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) talks to
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) talks to Los Angeles Rams' Dante Fowler (56), after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots' David Andrews kisses the Vince
Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

New England Patriots' David Andrews kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Quarterback for the New England Patriots Tom Brady
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Tom Brady celebrates Patriots owner Robert Kraft during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. 

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates on
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

The Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates on the field after Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Goergia. 

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots celebrates after his team won Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MIKE ZARRILLI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10081952ni) New
Photo Credit: MIKE ZARRILLI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte/MIKE ZARRILLI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is surrounded by the media after the Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. 

Center for the New England Patriots David Andrews
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Patriots center David Andrews celebrates with teammates after the Patriots scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. 

Los Angeles Rams players sit dejected on the
Photo Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Rams players sit dejected on the bench during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Sony Michel #26
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Sony Michel of the Patriots rushes for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

oLos Angeles Rams' Greg Zuerlein (4) kicks a
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

The Rams' Todd Gurley II watches from the sideline during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Patriots' Jason McCourty breaks up a pass
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

The Rams' Greg Zuerlein kicks a field goal as Johnny Hekker holds during the second half of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) is helped
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

The Patriots' Jason McCourty breaks up a pass intended for the Rams' Brandin Cooks during the second half of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. 

New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) walks off
Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

The Patriots' Patrick Chung is helped by medical staff after an injury during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. 

The Rams' Robert Woods tries to make a
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

The Patriots' Patrick Chung walks off the field after he was injured during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10081952gm)
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

The Rams' Robert Woods tries to make a catch near the sideline against the Patriots in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Quarterback for the New England Patriots Tom Brady
Photo Credit: LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte/LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Patriots center David Andrews recovers a fumble by quarterback Tom Brady against the Rams during the first half of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. 

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Stephen Gostkowski #3
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Patriots quaterback Tom Brady is tackled by the Rams' Aaron Donald during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. 

Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22), left, breaks
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots kicks a field goal in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) misses a
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

The Rams' Marcus Peters, left, breaks up a pass intended for the Patriots' Chris Hogan during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. 

The Rams' Cory Littleton raises the football after
Photo Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

The Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski misses a field goal during the first half of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. 

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) breaks away
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Rams' Cory Littleton raises the football after intercepting a pass in front of Patriots' Dwayne Allen during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. 

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) works under
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

The Patriots' Julian Edelman breaks away from the Rams' Troy Hill, right, during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL ZARRILLI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10081952dl) Players
Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

The Rams' Jared Goff works under pressure from the Patriots' Adrian Clayborn during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. 

Motown legend Gladys Knight performs the Amercam National
Photo Credit: MICHAEL ZARRILLI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shu/MICHAEL ZARRILLI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Players watch the ceremonial coin toss before the start of Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. 

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Sean
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Rams and the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Rams looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Ryan Allen #6
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Tom Brady of the Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Johnny Hekker #6
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Ryan Allen of the Patriots warms up prior to the start of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Phillip Dorsett #13
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Johnny Hekker of the Rams warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Phillip Dorsett of the Patriots and JoJo Natson of the Rams shake hands prior to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: A replica statue
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

A view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Fans line the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

A replica statue of the Vince Lombardi trophy stands prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Fans line the streets prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: A fan cheers
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before Super Bowl against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

A New England Patriots' fan awaits the start
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

A fan cheers prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Patriots coach Bill Belichick holds up the Lombardi Super Bowl winning coaches
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie reacts after he Dinwiddie's absence puts crimp in Nets' style
Coach David Fizdale and new Knick Dennis Smith Knicks lose once again as Porzingis trade looms
Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders Islanders' dads eat up the chance to go on trip with sons
DeAndre Jordan #6, Wesley Matthews #23 and Dennis Three new Knicks say they're happy to be in NY
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider is Statistically, Kreider on pace to have his best season