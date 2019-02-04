TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
35° Good Evening
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl LIII ratings lowest since Giants-Patriots game in 2008

Los Angeles' viewership was below the national average. New Orleans was the lowest of 56 major markets, with many fans boycotting because of bitterness about the no-call that likely cost the Saints the NFC Championship Game.

The Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady

The Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII over the Rams. Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Super Bowl LIII averaged 98.2 million viewers on CBS on Sunday, according to Nielsen data reported by Sports Business Journal, the lowest viewership average for a Super Bowl since the Giants’ victory over the Patriots in 2008 averaged 97.5 million.

SBJ also reported the game averaged 41.1 percent of homes nationally, the lowest such figure since 2005.

CBS did not initially release the broadcast TV-only data, instead reporting that 100.7 million watched when including not only television viewers on CBS itself but also on digital outlets and ESPN Deportes.

Apples-to-apples viewership comparisons have become increasingly difficult to assess - and increasingly subject to interpretation and spin - in the modern media era, with networks moving toward using “Total Audience Delivery” to include all forms of content consumption.

In the Boston area, an average of 57.4 percent of homes tuned in on Sunday, while in Los Angeles that figure was 44.6. New Orleans ranked last among the 56 major markets at 26.1, the Times-Picayune reported, a shockingly low number for one of the NFL’s strongest TV markets. Many Saints fans boycotted the game because of the missed call in the NFC Championship Game that likely cost their team a spot in the Super Bowl.

The numbers were not helped by the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history, which the Patriots won, 13-3, over the Rams.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen talks to Mets GM bullish on upgrades on and off field
Wesley Matthews #23 of the New York Knicks New Knicks try to focus on job at hand
Kristaps Porzingis, left, responds to questions as Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis 'surprised' by Knicks trade
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates with Zibanejad named NHL's third star of the week
Caris LeVert of the Nets drives against Chris Source: LeVert could return to Nets before All-Star break
Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy passes the puck against Leddy has seen dramatic improvement in plus-minus