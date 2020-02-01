Super Bowl LIV: Synopsis of 49ers' progression this season

3 Reasons the 49ers are Here

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Torn ACL

It may seem counterintuitive to say that a major season-ending injury to the quarterback helped a team, but having Garoppolo sidelined most of last year gave the 49ers the second overall pick. Garoppolo himself called it “a blessing.” They used that to select Nick Bosa, who became not just an addition to their formidable defensive front, but the centerpiece of it. They have five former first-round picks who rotate through those four upfront position, putting constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks and blockers. “We’re going to impose our will when we get after the quarterback,” said Dee Ford, one of those five who was acquired in a trade from the Chiefs in the offseason. “We’re going to disrupt the pocket. We’re going to make it hell for him. It’s going to be a good battle.”

Depth at Running Back

Most of the world was introduced to Raheem Mostert when he ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship, but the 49ers have known all season just how valuable it is to have a third-string running back with such capabilities. They’ve lost Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida to injuries at various points during the season. Mostert, who was famously hot-potatoed around the league getting cut from six different practice squads before landing with the Niners, has yet to start an NFL game in his twisty career. Super Bowl LIV will likely be his first, but the Niners also have plenty of legs behind him. With fullback Kyle Juszczyk and a stout offensive line, they also have plenty of punch in front of him.. or whoever takes the handoffs.

Belief in Kyle Shanahan

It would have been easy for anyone on the team to jump ship when they started 0-9 in Shanahan’s first season as head coach, or when they went 4-12 a year ago. Instead, the players seemed to burrow into his philosophies even more and this year that faith has paid off. “I truly believe the locker room reflects the personality of your head coach,” said guard Mike Person. “When we’re on football, Kyle is always focused on talking ball. But he’s such a laid-back personality, I think it rubs off on us in a good way. Everyone enjoys being around each other. We’re not constantly looking over our shoulder.” Added guard Laken Tomlinson: “I think he’s the coolest coach ever.”