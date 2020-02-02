TODAY'S PAPER
Super Bowl LIV live updates, scoring plays and news

San Francisco 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky (6) walks the

San Francisco 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky (6) walks the field before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
After two weeks, Super Bowl LIV finally has arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., to determine who is the best team in the NFL.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Follow along below after the game starts for live scoring updates and other big moments from Super Bowl LIV.

Pregame tributes

Both teams lined up at their respective 24-yard line before the game in tribute to Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash last week. 

Inactives

Running back LeSean McCoy is inactive for the Chiefs as they get set to play the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The veteran joined the team earlier this season, but he fell out of favor down the stretch and was inactive for a series of late-season games. That leaves the Chiefs with only Damien Williams and sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson at the position.

The 49ers are dressing four running backs for the first time this postseason with Jeff Wilson Jr. active as insurance because Tevin Coleman is nursing a shoulder injury. Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida are the other two running backs.

Chad Henne is inactive for Kansas City, which means Matt Moore will back up quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The other inactives for the Chiefs are linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Morris Claiborne and offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Andrew Wylie and Jackson Barton. Wylie started earlier this season before an injury pushed him to the bench.

The inactive players for the 49ers are quarterback C.J. Beathard, receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive lineman Kevin Givens.

With AP

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

