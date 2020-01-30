One of the most fun aspects of the Super Bowl — in addition to all the buzzworthy commercials and halftime show — are prop bets. You name it, they're available. Here are my top 10 prop bets for Super Bowl LIV, with the odds courtesy of Bet-NJ.com.

1. Coin toss

Tails (-115): This one is literally a coin flip. Just for fun, I'll go with tails, which according to my research, lands 50.000001 percent of the time (I made that up).

2. National anthem length

Over 1:55 (-200)

The under is +150 so that's where you get better odds, but do you really want to be staring at your stop watch when it's 1:40 and Demi Lovato is belting out "land of the freeeeeee!" The safe bet is always the over, and according to Bet-NJ.com, she has gone over 1:55 the last two times she sang the national anthem: 2:11 at the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight in 2017 and 1:58 at Game 4 of the 2015 World Series. Plus, if you watched the Grammy's last Sunday, you'll know that Lovato has a big, powerful voice. Those kinds of singers aren't in a rush to get off center stage.

3. Jersey number of first TD scorer

Over 26.5 (+115). This is a fun one. I lean over because of the Chiefs' tendency to fall behind in the playoffs, meaning if the 49ers score first, there's a good chance it's Raheem Mostert (31). Also, both star tight ends, George Kittle (85) and Travis Kelce (87) are always red-zone targets.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. Both teams to score a TD on their opening drives

Yes (+800)

This is all about the value. 8-1? Sign me up. Both teams have excellent offenses with superb play-calling, so it's not far-fetched to see this being a 7-7 game midway through the first quarter.

5. Distance of longest touchdown scored - includes D/ST TDs

Over 46.5 (-115)

Both teams have big-play ability off the charts so take a shot on this one. With playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman for the Chiefs, and Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders for the 49ers, there could be a pair of 50-yard-plus TDs in this game. Also, both tight ends can take one to the house.

6. How many commercials will include a dog?

Over 3.5 (-110)

Not everyone watching the Super Bowl considers the game itself to be the star. So this is for all those commercial lovers. Only need four with a dog to win? Shouldn't be too ruff.

7. What will be Jennifer Lopez's first song during the halftime show?

"On the Floor" (+800)

While the other options, "Jenny from the Block" (+400) and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" (+600) are safer bets, I'm gonna go with this 2011 hit. Why? It features Pitbull, "Mr. 305" himself. I'm not a halftime show producer but having J-Lo open with Mr. Miami makes sense.

8. Team to score last wins game?

No (+175)

Yes, this could come down to a "last to score wins" kind of game, but I see the 49ers taking control late and then the Chiefs needing to rally. Let's say my 34-31 prediction happens: I see it more like the 49ers leading 34-24 and then holding on after a late Patrick Mahomes TD pass so that's my logic on this one.

9. Who will win MVP?

Emmanuel Sanders (45-1)

This is all about finding value and taking a shot at a big payday. The quarterbacks are likely to win, but their odds are the lowest. So why not go with someone like Sanders? He's won a Super Bowl with the Broncos, and Jimmy Garoppolo could look to the veteran receiver often as the Chiefs zone in on stopping the unstoppable 49ers run game. In the 49ers' 48-46 win at New Orleans, Sanders caught a long TD pass and also threw a TD pass. If he does something like that again, he could catch an MVP trophy, too. Other names to take a shot with, especially if you think the 49ers will win: Nick Bosa (25-1) and Richard Sherman at a whopping 80-1!

10. Color of Gatorade dumped on winning coach

Orange (+350)

Red (+150) is the favorite and for good reason as both teams feature that color, but that doesn't necessarily mean that will be the color of Gatorade. In the last 10 Super Bowls, orange has been the Gatorade color dumped on the winning coach four times, which is the most frequent.