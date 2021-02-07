TODAY'S PAPER
President Biden hopes for 'full stadium' at 2022 Super Bowl

President Joe Biden arrives to speaks to staff

President Joe Biden arrives to speaks to staff of the State Department during his first visit in Washington, DC, February 4, 2021.  Credit: AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB

By Neil Best
President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he hopes and expects next year’s Super Bowl will be played before a full house in southern California.

In a pregame interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, Biden said, "It’s my hope and expectation, if we’re able to put it together and make up for all the lost time fighting COVID that’s occurred, that we’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl with a full stadium.

"The Super Bowl is just one of those great American celebrations, and all those house parties, all those things that aren’t happening. But God willing we’re going to be able to celebrate it all as usual a year from now."

When O’Donnell told Biden there probably would be some house parties on Sunday regardless of pandemic concerns, Biden said, "I’m sure there are. I know it’s hard. It was hard at Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s. But I hope people, if you’re watching, be careful. Be careful."

The crowd in Tampa on Sunday was limited to about 25,000 people.

