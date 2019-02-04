Super Bowl MVP winners

Take a look back at who won the MVP award in all 53 Super Bowls.

Julian Edelman Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP after pulling in 10 receptions for 141 yards in New England's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Nick Foles Foles, who started the season as a backup before being thrust into the starting role after Carson Wentz' season-ending knee injury, was named Super Bowl LII MVP.

Tom Brady Patriots QB Tom Brady was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXVI, Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. He also helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XXXIX.

Von Miller Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was named Super Bowl 50 MVP as his Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10.

Malcolm Smith Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith was named MVP of Seattle's 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Joe Flacco Baltimore QB Joe Flacco was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31 in that game.

Eli Manning Giants QB Eli Manning was named MVP of Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants defeated the Patriots in both games.

Aaron Rodgers Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was named MVP of Super Bowl XLV. The Packers defeated the Steelers 31-25 in that game.

Drew Brees New Orleans QB Drew Brees was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIV. The Saints defeated the Colts 31-17 in that game.

Santonio Holmes Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIII. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23 in that game.

Peyton Manning Peyton Manning was named MVP of Super Bowl XLI. The Colts defeated the Bears 29-17 in that game.

Hines Ward Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was named MVP of Super Bowl XL. The Steelers defeated Seattle 21-10 in that game.

Deion Branch Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 24-21 in that game.

Dexter Jackson Tampa Bay safety Dexter Jackson was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXVII. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 48-21 in that game.

Ray Lewis Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7 in that game.

Kurt Warner St. Louis QB Kurt Warner was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV. The Rams defeated the Titans 23-16 in that game.

John Elway Denver QB John Elway won MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXIII. The Broncos repeated as world champions with their 34-19 victory over the Falcons.

Terrell Davis Denver running back Terrell Davis was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXII. The Broncos defeated the Packers 31-24 in that game.

Desmond Howard Green Bay kick/punt returner Desmond Howard won MVP honors at Super Bowl XXXI. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21 in that game.

Larry Brown Dallas cornerback Larry Brown netted MVP honors in Super Bowl XXX. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17 in that game.

Steve Young San Francisco QB Steve Young was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIX. he 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26 in that game.

Emmitt Smith Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith won MVP honors in Super Bowl XXVIII. Dallas defeated the Bills 30-13 in that game.

Troy Aikman Dallas QB Troy Aikman was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17 in that game.

Mark Rypien Washington QB Mark Rypien was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVI. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24 in that game.

Ottis Anderson Giants running back Ottis Anderson was named MVP of Super Bowl XXV. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19 in that game.

Joe Montana Joe Montana was named Super Bowl MVP three times: Super Bowl XVI, Super Bowl XIX, Super Bowl XXIV

Jerry Rice San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIII. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16 in that game.

Doug Williams Washington QB Doug Williams was named MVP of Super Bowl XXII. The Redskins defeated the Broncos 42-10 in that game.

Phil Simms Giants QB Phil Simms was named MVP of Super Bowl XXI. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20 in that game.

Richard Dent Chicago defensive end Richard Dent was named MVP of Super Bowl XX. The Bears' defeated New England 46-10 in that game.

Marcus Allen Raiders running back Marcus Allen was named MVP of Super Bowl XVIII. The Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9 in that game.

John Riggins Washington running back John Riggins was named MVP of Super Bowl XVII. The Redskins defeated the Dolphins 27-17 in that game.

Jim Plunkett Raiders QB Jim Plunkett was named MVP of Super Bowl XV. Oakland defeated the Eagles 27-10 in that game.

Terry Bradshaw Terry Bradshaw was named MVP of Super Bowl XIII and Super Bowl XIV for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Randy White Dallas defensive tackle Randy White (pictured) was named co-MVP of Super Bowl XII with Dallas defensive end Harvey Martin. The Cowboys defeated the Broncos 27-10.

Fred Biletnikoff Oakland wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff was named MVP of Super Bowl XI in the Raiders' 32-14 victory over the Vikings.

Lynn Swann Lynn Swann was named MVP of Super Bowl X in the Steelers' 21-17 victory over the Cowboys.

Franco Harris Franco Harris was named MVP of Super Bowl IX. The Steelers defeated the Vikings 16-6 in that game.

Larry Csonka Larry Csonka was named MVP of Super Bowl VIII. The Dolphins defeated the Vikings 24-7 in that game.

Roger Staubach QB Roger Staubach was named MVP of Super Bowl VI in the Cowboys' 24-3 victory over the Dolphins.

Chuck Howley Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley was named MVP of Super Bowl V in the Cowboys' 16-13 loss to the Colts.

Len Dawson QB Len Dawson was named MVP of Super Bowl IV in the Chiefs' 23-7 victory over the Vikings.

Joe Namath Joe Namath was named MVP of Super Bowl III in the Jets' stunning victory over the Colts.