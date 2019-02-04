Super Bowl MVP winners

TODAY'S PAPER
Take a look back at who won the MVP award in all 53 Super Bowls.

Julian Edelman

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP after pulling in 10 receptions for 141 yards in New England's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Nick Foles

Foles, who started the season as a backup
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Slocum

Foles, who started the season as a backup before being thrust into the starting role after Carson Wentz' season-ending knee injury, was named Super Bowl LII MVP.

Tom Brady

Patriots QB Tom Brady was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

Patriots QB Tom Brady was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXVI, Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. He also helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XXXIX.

Von Miller

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was named Super
Photo Credit: AP/ David J. Phillip

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was named Super Bowl 50 MVP as his Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10.

Malcolm Smith

Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams

Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith was named MVP of Seattle's 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Joe Flacco

Baltimore QB Joe Flacco was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee

Baltimore QB Joe Flacco was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31 in that game.

Eli Manning

Giants QB Eli Manning was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Giants QB Eli Manning was named MVP of Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants defeated the Patriots in both games.

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was named MVP of Super Bowl XLV. The Packers defeated the Steelers 31-25 in that game.

Drew Brees

New Orleans QB Drew Brees was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner

New Orleans QB Drew Brees was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIV. The Saints defeated the Colts 31-17 in that game.

Santonio Holmes

Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIII. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23 in that game.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning was named MVP of Super Bowl
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Peyton Manning was named MVP of Super Bowl XLI. The Colts defeated the Bears 29-17 in that game.

Hines Ward

Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was named MVP of Super Bowl XL. The Steelers defeated Seattle 21-10 in that game.

Deion Branch

Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 24-21 in that game.

Dexter Jackson

Tampa Bay safety Dexter Jackson was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

Tampa Bay safety Dexter Jackson was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXVII. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 48-21 in that game.

Ray Lewis

Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen

Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7 in that game.

Kurt Warner

St. Louis QB Kurt Warner was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

St. Louis QB Kurt Warner was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV. The Rams defeated the Titans 23-16 in that game.

John Elway

Denver QB John Elway won MVP honors in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Doug Collier

Denver QB John Elway won MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXIII. The Broncos repeated as world champions with their 34-19 victory over the Falcons.

Terrell Davis

Denver running back Terrell Davis was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert

Denver running back Terrell Davis was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXII. The Broncos defeated the Packers 31-24 in that game.

Desmond Howard

Green Bay kick/punt returner Desmond Howard won MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

Green Bay kick/punt returner Desmond Howard won MVP honors at Super Bowl XXXI. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21 in that game.

Larry Brown

Dallas cornerback Larry Brown netted MVP honors in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Powell

Dallas cornerback Larry Brown netted MVP honors in Super Bowl XXX. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17 in that game.

Steve Young

San Francisco QB Steve Young was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary

San Francisco QB Steve Young was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIX. he 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26 in that game.

Emmitt Smith

Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith won MVP honors
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Garcia

Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith won MVP honors in Super Bowl XXVIII. Dallas defeated the Bills 30-13 in that game.

Troy Aikman

Dallas QB Troy Aikman was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Wilkins

Dallas QB Troy Aikman was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17 in that game.

Mark Rypien

Washington QB Mark Rypien was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Powell

Washington QB Mark Rypien was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVI. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24 in that game.

Ottis Anderson

Giants running back Ottis Anderson was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / George Rose

Giants running back Ottis Anderson was named MVP of Super Bowl XXV. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19 in that game.

Joe Montana

Joe Montana was named Super Bowl MVP three
Photo Credit: Getty Images / George Rose

Joe Montana was named Super Bowl MVP three times: Super Bowl XVI, Super Bowl XIX, Super Bowl XXIV

Jerry Rice

San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Robert Sullivan

San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIII. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16 in that game.

Doug Williams

Washington QB Doug Williams was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Powell

Washington QB Doug Williams was named MVP of Super Bowl XXII. The Redskins defeated the Broncos 42-10 in that game.

Phil Simms

Giants QB Phil Simms was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Scott Halleran

Giants QB Phil Simms was named MVP of Super Bowl XXI. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20 in that game.

Richard Dent

Chicago defensive end Richard Dent was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel

Chicago defensive end Richard Dent was named MVP of Super Bowl XX. The Bears' defeated New England 46-10 in that game.

Marcus Allen

Raiders running back Marcus Allen was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger

Raiders running back Marcus Allen was named MVP of Super Bowl XVIII. The Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9 in that game.

John Riggins

Washington running back John Riggins was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Washington running back John Riggins was named MVP of Super Bowl XVII. The Redskins defeated the Dolphins 27-17 in that game.

Jim Plunkett

Raiders QB Jim Plunkett was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / George Rose

Raiders QB Jim Plunkett was named MVP of Super Bowl XV. Oakland defeated the Eagles 27-10 in that game.

Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw was named MVP of Super Bowl
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Terry Bradshaw was named MVP of Super Bowl XIII and Super Bowl XIV for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Randy White

Dallas defensive tackle Randy White (pictured) was named
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Messerschmidt

Dallas defensive tackle Randy White (pictured) was named co-MVP of Super Bowl XII with Dallas defensive end Harvey Martin. The Cowboys defeated the Broncos 27-10.

Fred Biletnikoff

Oakland wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff was named MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn

Oakland wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff was named MVP of Super Bowl XI in the Raiders' 32-14 victory over the Vikings.

Lynn Swann

Lynn Swann was named MVP of Super Bowl
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller

Lynn Swann was named MVP of Super Bowl X in the Steelers' 21-17 victory over the Cowboys.

Franco Harris

Franco Harris was named MVP of Super Bowl
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

Franco Harris was named MVP of Super Bowl IX. The Steelers defeated the Vikings 16-6 in that game.

Larry Csonka

Larry Csonka was named MVP of Super Bowl
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rhona Wise

Larry Csonka was named MVP of Super Bowl VIII. The Dolphins defeated the Vikings 24-7 in that game.

Roger Staubach

QB Roger Staubach was named MVP of Super
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Messerschmidt

QB Roger Staubach was named MVP of Super Bowl VI in the Cowboys' 24-3 victory over the Dolphins.

Chuck Howley

Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley was named MVP of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Brian Bahr

Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley was named MVP of Super Bowl V in the Cowboys' 16-13 loss to the Colts.

Len Dawson

QB Len Dawson was named MVP of Super
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Messerschmidt

QB Len Dawson was named MVP of Super Bowl IV in the Chiefs' 23-7 victory over the Vikings.

Joe Namath

Joe Namath was named MVP of Super Bowl
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Robin Marchant

Joe Namath was named MVP of Super Bowl III in the Jets' stunning victory over the Colts.

Bart Starr

Green Bay Packers QB Bart Starr grabbed MVP
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike McGinnis

Green Bay Packers QB Bart Starr grabbed MVP honors in Super Bowl I and II.

