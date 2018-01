Pink’s going to get the party started at Super Bowl LII.

The three-time Grammy winner will perform the national anthem before kickoff of the game on Sunday, Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the NFL announced Monday.

It’s Pink’s first time taking the Super Bowl stage. She also is set to perform on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Nomadic Live! in the Minneapolis Armory as part of the jam-packed week of music leading up to the Super Bowl.