TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball in warmups prior to the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers.

CBS said Tuesday the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime -- Tampa Bay won 31-9 -- and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic.

The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers.

CBS said Sunday's championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, up 65% from last year's Super Bowl. It was also the first NFL game to deliver more than 1 billion total streaming minutes.

Kansas City led all metered markets with a 59.9 rating, an increase of 8% over its Super Bowl rating from last year. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second at 57. Tampa was third at 52.3

The total viewership came across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Toronto Blue Jays' Jonathan Villar, left, scores a Mets add utilityman Jonathan Villar
Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle skates in Dal Colle gets another chance to show his worth for Isles
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov (40) blocks the net against Varlamov records his third shutout as Islanders top Rangers
Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders works Trotz wins No. 850, good for third on NHL all-time list
Head coach Steve Nash of the Nets reacts Nets making moves to reinforce their struggling defense
Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the Major League Sources: MLB, union reach deal on COVID-19 protocols, rule changes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?