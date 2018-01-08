TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl week performers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A look at who will be performing throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LII and during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Morris Day & the Time

Morris Day & the Time will perform a
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Sayles

Morris Day & the Time will perform a Prince tribute along with Sheila E. and the Revolution on Nicollet Mall on Monday, Jan. 29, as part of a series of free concerts leading up to Super Bowl LII.

The Revolution

The Revolution will perform a Prince tribute along
Photo Credit: AP / Jim Mone

The Revolution will perform a Prince tribute along with Sheila E. and Morris Day & the Time on Nicollet Mall on Monday, Jan. 29, as part of a series of free concerts leading up to Super Bowl LII.

Sheila E.

Sheila E. will perform a Prince tribute along
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero

Sheila E. will perform a Prince tribute along with the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time on Nicollet Mall on Monday, Jan. 29, as part of a series of free concerts leading up to Super Bowl LII.

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers will headline at Club Nomadic, a
Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Kevin Winter

The Chainsmokers will headline at Club Nomadic, a traveling venue, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons will headline the EA Sports Bowl
Photo Credit: AP / Eric Jamison

Imagine Dragons will headline the EA Sports Bowl at Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding and DJ Kygo will headline at
Photo Credit: AP / Jens Meyer

Ellie Goulding and DJ Kygo will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Friday, Feb. 2.

Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line will headline at Club Nomadic
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown

Florida Georgia Line will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band will headline
Photo Credit: AP / Amy Harris

Dave Matthews Band will headline "The Night Before" concert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday, Feb. 3.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez will perform at Nomadic Live! in
Photo Credit: AP / Kamran Jebreili

Jennifer Lopez will perform at Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory as part of Super Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani will headline at Club Nomadic at
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jim Dyson

Gwen Stefani will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson will headline the pregame concert at
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Darren McCollester

Kelly Clarkson will headline the pregame concert at 52 Live at The Armory before kickoff of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Pink

Pink will perform at the Nomadic Live! in
Photo Credit: AP / John Salangsang

Pink will perform at the Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory on Friday, Feb. 2. She also will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LI at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake will headline the halftime show during Super
Photo Credit: AP / Amy Harris

Timberlake will headline the halftime show during Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on before Belichick intends to be back with Pats in 2018
USC's Sam Darnold, left, and UCLA's Josh Rosen NFL mock draft 1.1: The first 24 picks
Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) battles Dallas Mavericks Knicks get late winner after giving up big lead
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on Glauber: Belichick leaving Pats for Giants unlikely
Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman works the ball in game Hofstra loses to Elon despite Wright-Foreman’s 39
Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives Nets decimated by injuries but playing with toughness