Super Bowl week performers

A look at who will be performing throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LII and during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Morris Day & the Time Morris Day & the Time will perform a Prince tribute along with Sheila E. and the Revolution on Nicollet Mall on Monday, Jan. 29, as part of a series of free concerts leading up to Super Bowl LII.

The Revolution The Revolution will perform a Prince tribute along with Sheila E. and Morris Day & the Time on Nicollet Mall on Monday, Jan. 29, as part of a series of free concerts leading up to Super Bowl LII.

Sheila E. Sheila E. will perform a Prince tribute along with the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time on Nicollet Mall on Monday, Jan. 29, as part of a series of free concerts leading up to Super Bowl LII.

The Chainsmokers The Chainsmokers will headline at Club Nomadic, a traveling venue, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Imagine Dragons Imagine Dragons will headline the EA Sports Bowl at Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding and DJ Kygo will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Friday, Feb. 2.

Florida Georgia Line Florida Georgia Line will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Band will headline "The Night Before" concert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday, Feb. 3.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez will perform at Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory as part of Super Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson will headline the pregame concert at 52 Live at The Armory before kickoff of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Pink Pink will perform at the Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory on Friday, Feb. 2. She also will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LI at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4.