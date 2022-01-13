If the playoffs are half as exciting as last Sunday night’s regular-season finale between the Raiders and Chargers, we are in for a treat. This is one of the most wide-open NFL seasons in recent memory, and with the exception of the two 7 seeds, it wouldn't be a shock if any two of the other 12 made it to the big game on the second Sunday of February.

So, who will make it? Newsday’s football writers make their playoffs picks, round by round.

JOE MANNIELLO

AFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Kansas City over Pittsburgh

Buffalo over New England

Cincinnati over Last Vegas

Divisional Round

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kansas City over Buffalo

Cincinnati over Tennessee

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City over Cincinnati

NFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Tampa Bay over Philadelphia

San Francisco over Dallas

Arizona over L.A. Rams

Divisional Round

San Francisco over Green Bay

Tampa Bay over Arizona

NFC Championship Game

San Francisco over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl LVI Prediction:

Kansas City 24, San Francisco 20: For the last month or so, I was sure I'd pick a Green Bay-Kansas City Super Bowl and the NFL would finally get its first Aaron Rodgers-Patrick Mahomes matchup. But it just feels so obvious, and the NFL rarely does obvious. Enter the 49ers, who have the looks of a 2011 Giants team that gets hot and makes an unexpected run to the Super Bowl. In a rematch of Super Bowl LIV two years ago, Kansas City again gets the best of San Francisco with Mahomes & Co. making up for last year's dud against Tampa Bay.

BOB GLAUBER

AFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Kansas City over Pittsburgh

Buffalo over New England

Cincinnati over Las Vegas

Divisional Round

Tennessee over Cincinnati

Kansas City over Buffalo

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Tampa Bay over Philadelphia

Dallas over San Francisco

L.A. Rams over Arizona

Divisional Round

Green Bay over L.A. Rams

Tampa Bay over Dallas

NFC Championship Game

Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl LVI Prediction

Kansas City 31, Green Bay 27: Things weren’t entirely smooth for Kansas City, especially early in the season, and the failure to beat Cincinnati cost it the No. 1 overall seed. But the path to the Super Bowl is still there, and Patrick Mahomes gets the best of Aaron Rodgers in the big show.

TOM ROCK

AFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Kansas City over Pittsburgh

Buffalo over New England

Cincinnati over Las Vegas

Divisional Round

Tennessee over Cincinnati

Buffalo over Kansas City

AFC Championship Game

Buffalo over Tennessee

NFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Tampa Bay over Philadelphia

Dallas over San Francisco

Arizona over L.A. Rams

Divisional Round

Green Bay over Arizona

Dallas over Tampa Bay

NFC Championship Game

Dallas over Green Bay

Super Bowl LVI Prediction

Buffalo 24, Dallas 20: Josh Allen and the league’s best defense give New York a champion in the big four sports leagues for the first time in over a decade. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll flies directly from the Super Bowl in Los Angeles to his introductory news press conference as the new head coach in East Rutherford.

AL IANNAZZONE

AFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Kansas City over Pittsburgh

Buffalo over New England

Cincinnati over Las Vegas

Divisional Round

Tennessee over Cincinnati

Kansas City over Buffalo

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Tampa Bay over Philadelphia

Dallas over San Francisco

L.A. Rams over Arizona

Divisional Round

Green Bay over L.A. Rams

Tampa Bay over Dallas

NFC Championship Game

Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl LVI Prediction

Green Bay 34, Kansas City 24: For the second straight year, Kansas City runs into an older quarterback who still has plenty left in the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers will end his controversial season by winning both the regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP.