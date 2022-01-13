Super Bowl LVI picks: Newsday's writers make their predictions
If the playoffs are half as exciting as last Sunday night’s regular-season finale between the Raiders and Chargers, we are in for a treat. This is one of the most wide-open NFL seasons in recent memory, and with the exception of the two 7 seeds, it wouldn't be a shock if any two of the other 12 made it to the big game on the second Sunday of February.
So, who will make it? Newsday’s football writers make their playoffs picks, round by round.
JOE MANNIELLO
AFC Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Kansas City over Pittsburgh
Buffalo over New England
Cincinnati over Last Vegas
Divisional Round
Kansas City over Buffalo
Cincinnati over Tennessee
AFC Championship Game
Kansas City over Cincinnati
NFC Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Tampa Bay over Philadelphia
San Francisco over Dallas
Arizona over L.A. Rams
Divisional Round
San Francisco over Green Bay
Tampa Bay over Arizona
NFC Championship Game
San Francisco over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl LVI Prediction:
Kansas City 24, San Francisco 20: For the last month or so, I was sure I'd pick a Green Bay-Kansas City Super Bowl and the NFL would finally get its first Aaron Rodgers-Patrick Mahomes matchup. But it just feels so obvious, and the NFL rarely does obvious. Enter the 49ers, who have the looks of a 2011 Giants team that gets hot and makes an unexpected run to the Super Bowl. In a rematch of Super Bowl LIV two years ago, Kansas City again gets the best of San Francisco with Mahomes & Co. making up for last year's dud against Tampa Bay.
BOB GLAUBER
AFC Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Kansas City over Pittsburgh
Buffalo over New England
Cincinnati over Las Vegas
Divisional Round
Tennessee over Cincinnati
Kansas City over Buffalo
AFC Championship Game
Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Tampa Bay over Philadelphia
Dallas over San Francisco
L.A. Rams over Arizona
Divisional Round
Green Bay over L.A. Rams
Tampa Bay over Dallas
NFC Championship Game
Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl LVI Prediction
Kansas City 31, Green Bay 27: Things weren’t entirely smooth for Kansas City, especially early in the season, and the failure to beat Cincinnati cost it the No. 1 overall seed. But the path to the Super Bowl is still there, and Patrick Mahomes gets the best of Aaron Rodgers in the big show.
TOM ROCK
AFC Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Kansas City over Pittsburgh
Buffalo over New England
Cincinnati over Las Vegas
Divisional Round
Tennessee over Cincinnati
Buffalo over Kansas City
AFC Championship Game
Buffalo over Tennessee
NFC Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Tampa Bay over Philadelphia
Dallas over San Francisco
Arizona over L.A. Rams
Divisional Round
Green Bay over Arizona
Dallas over Tampa Bay
NFC Championship Game
Dallas over Green Bay
Super Bowl LVI Prediction
Buffalo 24, Dallas 20: Josh Allen and the league’s best defense give New York a champion in the big four sports leagues for the first time in over a decade. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll flies directly from the Super Bowl in Los Angeles to his introductory news press conference as the new head coach in East Rutherford.
AL IANNAZZONE
AFC Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Kansas City over Pittsburgh
Buffalo over New England
Cincinnati over Las Vegas
Divisional Round
Tennessee over Cincinnati
Kansas City over Buffalo
AFC Championship Game
Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Tampa Bay over Philadelphia
Dallas over San Francisco
L.A. Rams over Arizona
Divisional Round
Green Bay over L.A. Rams
Tampa Bay over Dallas
NFC Championship Game
Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl LVI Prediction
Green Bay 34, Kansas City 24: For the second straight year, Kansas City runs into an older quarterback who still has plenty left in the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers will end his controversial season by winning both the regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP.