The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers watches her team warm up before before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches as quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs' Jordan Lucas (24), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Travis Kelce (87) take the field before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

San Francisco 49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon, Emmanuel Moseley and D.J. Reed Jr., from left, huddle before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gives a thumbs-up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill warms up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.

The San Francisco 49ers surround Richard Sherman (25) on the field, before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks towards the field before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens (53) warms up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

San Francisco 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky (6) walks the field before Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.