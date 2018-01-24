Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl
15 Long Islanders have played in a Super Bowl. Here are the locals who have appeared in football's biggest game.
John Schmitt, C, Jets (Super Bowl III)
High school: Seton Hall Prep (Patchogue)
Mett Snell, RB, Jets (Super Bowl III)
High school: Carle Place
Paul Rochester, DT, Jets (Super Bowl III)
High school: Sewanhaka
John Mackey, TE, Colts (Super Bowls III, IV)
High school: Hempstead
John Niland, G, Cowboys (Super Bowl V, VI)
High school: Amityville
Joe Rizzo, LB, Broncos (Super Bowl XII)
High school: Glen Cove
Ed Newman, G, Dolphins (Super Bowls VIII, XIX)
High school: Syosset
Lyle Alzado, DE, Broncos (Super Bowl XII)/Raiders (XVIII)
High school: Lawrence
Paul Lankford, CB, Dolphins (XVII, XIX)
Paul Lankford Topps football card.
Craig McEwen, TE, Redskins (XXII)
High school: Northport
Boomer Esiason, QB, Bengals (XXIII)
High school: East Islip
Gary Baldinger, DT, Bills (Super Bowl XXV)
High school: Massapequa
Jumbo Elliott, T, Giants (XXV)
High school: Sachem
Marco Rivera, G, Packers (XXXI)
High school: Elmont
Rob Burnett, DT, Ravens (XXXV)
High school: Newfield
Todd Sauerbrun, P, Panthers (XXXVIII)
High school: Ward Melville
Andrew Quarless, TE, Packers (XLV)
High school: Uniondale