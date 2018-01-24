TODAY'S PAPER
Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl

By Tom Rock
15 Long Islanders have played in a Super Bowl. Here are the locals who have appeared in football's biggest game.

John Schmitt, C, Jets (Super Bowl III)

High school: Seton Hall Prep (Patchogue)
Photo Credit: AP / Gregory Bull

Mett Snell, RB, Jets (Super Bowl III)

High school: Carle Place
Photo Credit: AP / Harold Valentine

Paul Rochester, DT, Jets (Super Bowl III)

High school: Sewanhaka
Photo Credit: Topps

John Mackey, TE, Colts (Super Bowls III, IV)

High school: Hempstead
Photo Credit: AP / Harold Valentine

John Niland, G, Cowboys (Super Bowl V, VI)

High school: Amityville

Joe Rizzo, LB, Broncos (Super Bowl XII)

High school: Glen Cove
Photo Credit: AP

Ed Newman, G, Dolphins (Super Bowls VIII, XIX)

High school: Syosset
Photo Credit: Newsday (1972)

Lyle Alzado, DE, Broncos (Super Bowl XII)/Raiders (XVIII)

High school: Lawrence
Photo Credit: AP

Paul Lankford, CB, Dolphins (XVII, XIX)

Paul Lankford Topps football card.
Photo Credit: Topps Co.

Craig McEwen, TE, Redskins (XXII)

High school: Northport
Photo Credit: Getty Images / George Rose

Boomer Esiason, QB, Bengals (XXIII)

High school: East Islip
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Gary Baldinger, DT, Bills (Super Bowl XXV)

High school: Massapequa
Photo Credit: Buffalo Bills

Jumbo Elliott, T, Giants (XXV)

High school: Sachem
Photo Credit: Getty Images / George Rose

Marco Rivera, G, Packers (XXXI)

High school: Elmont
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

Rob Burnett, DT, Ravens (XXXV)

High school: Newfield
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Hauck

Todd Sauerbrun, P, Panthers (XXXVIII)

High school: Ward Melville
Photo Credit: AP / Rusty Kennedy

Andrew Quarless, TE, Packers (XLV)

High school: Uniondale
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox

By Tom Rock
