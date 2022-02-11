LOS ANGELES — Odell Beckham Jr. has spent much of this week glancing at his phone. While he prepares for the biggest game of his life, he is waiting for the biggest call of his life.

That will be the one that tells him his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, is about to deliver the couple’s first child.

"I’m on standby," he said Friday, still in the holding pattern that he’s been circling in going back as far as the NFC Championship Game.

One of these days the phone will buzz the good news. And if it happens to be on Sunday, well, Beckham said there will be another conversation to be had.

"I’d have to make a call back to him and ask him to wait 36 hours," the Rams receiver said.

Of course that’s not how it works. Beckham had been hoping that the new arrival would actually arrive by now. Earlier in the week he wasn’t even contemplating the enormity of having a child and playing in a Super Bowl on the same day … nevermind the logistical conflicts that would ensue.

He has not said – at least not with a serious answer – what his plans are if there is a confluence of events.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t need you to put the energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing," he said. "I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch."

Beckham has been to plenty of Super Bowls in his life. Normally he's part of the background, a position that certainly does not suit his starpower. He spoke on Friday about the thrill of having his friends in town to be part of the festivities around the big game while he is preparing to play in the big game.

The former Giant and Brown who left each of those teams on unpleasant terms – "I didn’t leave, I got booted," he said earlier this week of his departure from New York – managed to give some fuel to critics who have always considered him to be a me-first player who craves attention. Asked to whom he is dedicating his Super Bowl performance, he said his family, his new team, "the man above," and … himself.

"I think a lot of times in life we do so much for other people and we don’t take the time to recognize and appreciate yourself," he said. "I appreciate the resiliency I have had to get to this point. Some of this game is for yourself."

Beckham’s career was nearly derailed by injuries, a shattered ankle with the Giants and a torn ACL with the Browns. Now he is on the verge of a Super Bowl.

Assuming, of course, that the pending little one doesn’t have other ideas.

When it comes down to it, though, football will almost certainly top fatherhood for Beckham if he is forced to make that call.

"I’m obviously very happy to be in the big game," he said. "Coach always says, ‘Where would you rather be?’"

Beckham may have to answer that question in a way few others have had to.

Notes & quotes. Tyler Higbee’s long-shot chances to play in Super Bowl LVI petered out on Friday when the team placed him on injured reserve. The starting tight end who injured his knee early in the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago was second on the team in receptions (61) for 560 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. He caught two passes for 18 yards against the 49ers before sustaining the injury. His backup, Kendall Blanton, stepped in and caught five passes for 57 yards and will be pressed into service again on Sunday … The Rams also placed backup offensive lineman Joe Noteboom on IR and activated RB Darrell Henderson and DL Sebastian Joseph-Day from IR to set their 53-man roster for the final game of the season.