Von Miller can’t see Aaron Donald retiring after earning his first Super Bowl ring, but Miller said it would be a great way to go out.

"He’s done everything he can possibly do," he said. "This feeling right here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive."

Miller speaks from experience. This was his second Super Bowl victory. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was named the MVP of Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos after the 2015 season.

For Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the only thing missing on his resume was a Super Bowl ring. The Rams made it to the Super Bowl three years ago and lost to New England, but Donald got his title with a 23-20 victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

"Coming to the Super Bowl is one thing, but winning it is different," Miller said. "This feeling is great. It makes you want it more and more and more. He’s definitely capped off a great career if he chooses to do that. This is an addictive feeling. I can’t see him walking away from this."

Miller was acquired from Denver in November to help the Rams and Donald win the Super Bowl.

"He’s different, man," Miller said of Donald. "He’s the truth. He does everything well. He never turns it off . . . He was determined for this moment. It feels good to be a part of this win for him."

Miller and Donald each had two of the Rams' seven sacks, six of which came in the second half. Miller has 4 ½ sacks in the Super Bowl, tying him with Charles Haley for the most in NFL history.

"Rushing the passer, that’s what I do better than anything else in the world," Miller said. "I’m a great dad. I’m a great brother. I’m a great son. I’m a great teammate. But rushing the passer is what I do better than anything else in the world. It feels good to come out on top."