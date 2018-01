Super Bowl winning coaches

There have been 51 Super Bowls played so far, won by a total of 31 head coaches.

Here’s the list of every coach who has won the NFL’s Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick, 5

Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI

New England Patriots

Chuck Noll, 4

Super Bowls IX, X, XIII, XIV

Pittsburgh Steelers

Bill Walsh, 3

Super Bowls XVI, XIX, XXIII

San Francisco 49ers

Joe Gibbs, 3

Super Bowls XVII, XX, XXVI

Washington Redskins

Vince Lombardi, 2

Super Bowls I, II

Green Bay Packers

Tom Landry, 2

Super Bowls VI, XII

Dallas Cowboys

Don Shula, 2

Super Bowls VII, VIII

Miami Dolphins

Tom Flores, 2

Super Bowls XV, XVIII

Oakland Raiders

Bill Parcells, 2

Super Bowl XXI, XXV

New York Giants

George Seifert, 2

Super Bowls XXIV, XXIX

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Johnson, 2

Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII

Dallas Cowboys

Mike Shanahan, 2

Super Bowls XXXII, XXXIII

Denver Broncos

Tom Coughlin, 2

Super Bowls XLII, XLVI

New York Giants

Weeb Ewbank, 1

Super Bowl III

New York Jets

Hank Stram, 1

Super Bowl IV

Kansas City Chiefs

Don McCafferty, 1

Super Bowl V

Indianapolis Colts

John Madden, 1

Super Bowl XI

Oakland Raiders

Mike Ditka, 1

Super Bowl XX

Chicago Bears

Barry Switzer, 1

Super Bowl XXX

Dallas Cowboys

Mike Holmgren, 1

Super Bowl XXXI

Green Bay Packers

Dick Vermeil, 1

Super Bowl XXXIV

St. Louis Rams

Brian Billick, 1

Super Bowl XXXV

Baltimore Ravens

Jon Gruden, 1

Super Bowl XXXVII

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bill Cowher, 1

Super Bowl XL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tony Dungy, 1

Super Bowl XLI

Indianapolis Colts

Mike Tomlin, 1

Super Bowl XLIII

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sean Payton, 1

Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans Saints

Mike McCarthy, 1

Super Bowl XLV

Green Bay Packers

John Harbaugh, 1

Super Bowl XLVII

Baltimore Ravens

Pete Carroll, 1

Super Bowl XLVIII

Seattle Seahawks

Gary Kubiak, 1

Super Bowl 50

Denver Broncos