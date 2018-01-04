Super Bowl winning quarterbacks

A look back at every NFL starting quarterback who won a Super Bowl, listed here in order of most (5) to least (1).

Tom Brady, 5 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI

Brady became the first quarterback ever to win five Super Bowls as he rallied the Patriots from a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons, 34-28, in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns and was named the MVP. Brady won the Super Bowl in his first season over the St. Louis Rams and also won the MVP of the game. He led the New England Patriots down the field setting up the game-winning field goal. He won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2005-06 beating the Panthers and Eagles. In Super Bowl XLIX, Brady again was named MVP as he went 37-for-50 for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He threw two fourth-quarter TDs as the Patriots erased a 10-point deficit.

Joe Montana, 4 Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV

Montana won all four of his Super Bowl appearances with the San Francisco 49ers and was named the MVP three times. The only Super Bowl Montana was not named the MVP was XXIII, although he did lead a 92-yard drive with just under three minutes left in the game to beat the Bengals.

Terry Bradshaw, 4 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl IX, X, XIII, XIV

In just six years, Bradshaw won four Super Bowl titles with the Pittsburgh Steelers, becoming the first quarterback to win three and four Super Bowl rings. Bradshaw was named the MVP of Super Bowl XIII and XIV.

Troy Aikman, 3 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, XXX

Troy Aikman led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins in four years between 1993-1996. Against the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII, Aikman passed for 273 yards and threw four touchdowns on his way to being named the MVP of the game.

Peyton Manning, 2 Super Bowl XLI, 50

Peyton Manning won two Super Bowls in his career, picking up his first with the Indianapolis Colts before winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos in what was the final game of his career. He also played in Super Bowl XLIV with the Colts and Super Bowl XLVIII with the Broncos.

Eli Manning, 2 Super Bowl XLII, XLVI

Eli Manning was twice named the Super Bowl MVP as he twice led the New York Giants to come-from-behind wins over the Patriots. In Super Bowl XLII, there was Manning's throw and David Tyree's "helmet catch" that led to the game-winning TD catch by Plaxico Burress. In Super Bowl XLVI, Manning was 30-for-40 for 296 yards and a TD.

Jim Plunkett, 2 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl XV, XVIII

Jim Plunkett won both of his Super Bowl appearances in 1981 and 1984 with the Raiders, first in Oakland then in Los Angeles. He was named the Super Bowl XV MVP in a 27-10 win over the Eagles. Plunkett completed 13 of 21 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns becoming only the second Heisman Trophy winner to be named Super Bowl MVP after Roger Staubach.

Bob Griese, 2 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl VII, VIII

Bob Griese won back-to-back Lombardi trophies in 1973 and 1974 for the Miami Dolphins. Griese only threw for 88 yards and a touchdown in VII against the Redskins. In VIII, Griese was only 6-for-7 for 73 yards. The seven pass attempts were the fewest ever thrown by a team in the Super Bowl.

Roger Staubach, 2 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl VI, XII

Roger Staubach was named the Super Bowl VI MVP in the Dallas Cowboys' 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins. He threw 12 out of 19 passes for 119 yards and threw 2 touchdown passes. Staubach led the Cowboys to another win five years later over the Broncos.

Ben Roethlisberger, 2 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl XL, XLIII

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger did not play up to expectations in his first Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks. In Super Bowl XLIII, against the Cardinals, Roethlisberger was much more effective going 21-for-30 with 256 yard passing and one touchdown.

John Elway, 2 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl XXXII, XXXIII

John Elway lost the first three Super Bowls he played in, but he ended his career with the Denver Broncos with back-to-back Lombardi trophies. In XXXIII, Elway won the MVP after throwing for 336 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Broncos beat the Falcons, 34-19.

Bart Starr, 2 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl I, II

Along with the legendary Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr won the first two Super Bowls for the Green Bay Packers. Starr was the MVP of both games. In I, he threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. In II, for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Jim McMahon, 1 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl XX

Jim McMahon and the Chicago Bears pounded the Patriots in Super Bowl XX, 46-10. McMahon completed 12 out of 20 passes for 256 yards and became the first quarterback to rush for two touchdowns in a Super Bowl. McMahon was a backup to Brett Favre in their Super Bowl win over the Patriots in XXXI.

Mark Rypien, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XXVI

Mark Rypien completed 18 of 33 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns for the Washington Redskins against the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI. Rypien was named the MVP for his effort.

Phil Simms, 1 Super Bowl win: Super Bowl XXI

Phill Simms was the Super Bowl MVP in the Giants first ever appearance in the big game. Simms was 22-for-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns against the Broncos. Simms did not play in Super Bowl XXV because of a broken foot that he suffered a few weeks before the playoffs. The Giants would end up beating the Bills, 20-19.

Steve Young, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XXIX

Steve Young was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXIX for completing 24 out of 36 passes for 325 yards, and was also the top rusher of the game with 49 yards. He was on the San Francisco 49ers' roster for Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV. Young was 2-for-3 in the 55-10 rout of Denver in Super Bowl XXIV.

Russell Wilson, 1 Super Bowl win: Super Bowl XLVIII

Russell Wilson didn't blow anyone away in Super Bowl XLVIII, but he played well enough for the Seattle Seahawks and didn't turn the ball over. He went 18-of-25 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns and added 26 rushing yards on three carries.

Joe Flacco, 1 Super Bowl win: Super Bowl XLVII

Joe Flacco completed 22 of 33 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns en route to winning Super Bowl MVP in the Baltimore Ravens' 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Drew Brees, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans' Drew Brees completed 32 of 39 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns to win the MVP award.

Aaron Rodgers, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XLV

Aaron Rodgers won the MVP award for the game after throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns on 24-for-39 passing for the Green Bay Packers.

Ken Stabler, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XI

Kenny Stabler was 12-for-19 with 180 yards and a touchdown as his Oakland Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14.

Brad Johnson, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XXXVII

Brad Johnson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII by a score of 48-21. Johnson was 18-for-34 with 215 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. Most of the credit for this win goes to Tampa's head coach Jon Gruden who coached the Raiders the year before.

Jeff Hostetler, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XXV

A few weeks before the playoffs, Phil Simms broke his foot, forcing Jeff Hostetler to guide the New York Giants. Hostetler propelled the Giants in Super Bowl XXV where they beat the Bills in what has become known as "the wide-right game." Hostetler was 20-for-32 with 222 yards, with one touchdown.

Len Dawson, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl IV

Len Dawson was named the MVP of Super Bowl IV for leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Dawson threw for 142 yards and one touchdown, famously to flanker Otis Taylor.

Doug Williams, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XXII

Doug Williams and the Washington Redskins were down 10-0 after the first quarter against the Broncos. The Redskins erupted for 35 points in the second quarter on their way to 42-10 win. Williams was named the MVP for throwing 18 of 29 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

Trent Dilfer, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XXXV

Trent Dilfer passed for 153 yards and one touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens against the Giants. He didn't have to do much work with a powerful running game and an even more powerful defense.

Joe Theismann, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XVII

Joe Theismann was 15-for-23 for 143 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Washington Redskins beat the Miami Dolphins, 27-17. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Brown with two minutes left gave Washington the 10-point lead.

Brett Favre, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XXXI

Brett Favre led the Green Bay Packers to a 35-21 victory of the New England Patriots. Favre was 14-for-27 for 247 yards and two touchdowns. The very next year Favre and the Packers lost Super Bowl XXXII to the Denver Broncos.

Kurt Warner, 1 Super Bowl won: Super Bowl XXXIV

Kurt Warner had a monster game for the St. Louis Rams against the Tennessee Titans en-route to being named the MVP. He went 24-for-45 with 414 yards and two touchdowns. The 414 passing yards and 45 attempts without an interception were both Super Bowl records.

Johnny Unitas, 1 Super Bowls won: Super Bowl V

After being stopped by the New York Jets in Super Bowl III, Johnny Unitas was able to lead the Baltimore Colts to victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.