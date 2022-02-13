TODAY'S PAPER
Super Bowl 2022: Four Bengals NOT named Joe Burrow who could make a difference

Bengals running back Joe Mixon of the Bengals

Bengals running back Joe Mixon of the Bengals rushes for a third-quarter touchdown in front of cornerback Kristian Fulton of the Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on Jan. 22 in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Four players NOT named Joe Burrow who could affect the outcome of the Super Bowl for the Bengals:

JA’MARR CHASE, WR

He and former LSU teammate Burrow have formed a dynamic duo. Chase set Super Bowl-era rookie records with 1,455 regular-season receiving yards and 279 in the postseason. The record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a Super Bowl is 109. Chase could break that, too.

TREY HENDRICKSON, DE

The ex-Saint had a huge impact on the defense in his first season in Cincinnati. Hendrickson had a career-high 14 sacks in the regular season and 2.5 more this postseason. He helped rattle Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game and will try to do the same to Matthew Stafford.

JOE MIXON, RB

The fifth-year back had his best overall season. His 16 TDs tied Cooper Kupp for fourth in the NFL. Mixon had some big runs in the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati could look to get ground game going to eat up the clock and keep the ball away from the Rams.

EVAN McPHERSON, K

The rookie hasn’t missed many kicks this season and is a big reason the Bengals are in the Super Bowl. McPherson is 12-for-12 on field-goal attempts this postseason and has two straight walk-offs. This game could come down to his leg.

