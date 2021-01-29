Robert Saleh was in Todd Bowles’ position one year ago, trying to figure out ways to slow down Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

It worked for three quarters, but then Mahomes took over Super Bowl LIV and led Kansas City to the 31-20 win over San Francisco. Kansas City scored three touchdowns against Saleh’s defense in the last 6:13 to win, and Mahomes was named MVP of the game.

Saleh had these words of advice for the Buccaneers defensive lineman who will face Mahomes next Sunday:"You’ve got to be relentless."

That fits Saleh’s mentality and "All Gas, No Brake" attitude that he is bringing to the Jets in his first season as their head coach.

Bowles, the former Jets head coach, doesn’t have that little slogan. But the Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator has his group playing an aggressive, attacking style. Mahomes is masterful at creating and making plays. But Saleh thinks if the Buccaneers’ front continues to attack, they’ll have a chance.

"You have to be relentless," Saleh said during an appearance on a recent ProFootballTalk Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms. "Just when you think you might have him, he might step two steps back and then throw off his back foot. I mean, he has ridiculous arm talent. He’s got tremendous accuracy. He’s got tremendous mobility."

Saleh added that the pass rushers should not fall for Mahomes’ "little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt. But don’t kid yourself. He’s got tremendous mobility."

That quote, when tweeted by ProFootballTalk, got a reaction from Mahomes. He retweeted it with six crying-laughing emojis.

"You have to be relentless all the way through," Saleh added. "and understand that there could be a play and a second play that happens just because of his ability to extend plays and make the throws that other people can’t."

Mahomes is a singular talent, but he also has two of the best weapons in the NFL that Bowles will also try to limit. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have totaled 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns in two games this postseason.

"I just throw it to whoever’s open," Mahomes said. "Those guys have been getting open. I’ve been able to get them the ball. I’m sure the Bucs have seen that as well. I’m sure they’ll have a game plan to try to slow those guys down. We’ll have to adjust to that."

When Kansas City and Tampa met in Week 12, the quick-and-explosive Hill torched the Buccaneers, catching13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. That was the last time Tampa lost.

Hill had 210 yards in the first quarter against single coverage, which was a mistake that Bowles probably won’t make again.

When Hill was asked what the Buccaneers did differently in the second half, he joked, "I just got tired. I got tired of running. No, let me stop. Todd Bowles is a great defensive coordinator. He’s been doing it for a long time. I’m sure he’s seen guys like me throughout his career."

There aren’t many guys like Hill, and even fewer like Mahomes.