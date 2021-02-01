Tom Brady thanked Bill Belichick for the role he played in a career that has now reached a 10th Super Bowl.

"I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings," Brady said on Monday. "An incredible coach and mentor for me. I’ve had a lot of those in my career but obviously he’s at the top of the list."

Brady, now quarterbacking Tampa Bay after 20 seasons with the Patriots, was asked but did not say whether he has heard from Belichick this week.

"I have a great relationship with him," he said. "I’m just incredibly grateful for what he has meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time there, I had two incredible decades there, and my football journey took me to a different place."

Brady also expressed gratitude to his current coach.

"B.A. [Bruce Arians] has coached for a long time and I was in one place for a certain period of time and he had a coaching career," Brady said. "When you can bring two versions together, I could look at a lot of those things and learn a lot of those things. I definitely did that… It’s been fun over the course of the year to learn about different things, about different ways to handle different situations, and think about how I would have handled things in the past and how we handle things now."