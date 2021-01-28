Tony Romo believes Super Bowl LV is the biggest game of Patrick Mahomes’ career. Not just to this point for the 25-year-old Kansas City quarterback, but for all eternity.

"This game will be talked about forever," the CBS analyst said on a video conference on Thursday to promote the network’s coverage. "This game is bigger than people realize — 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now. This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes ever will play in for the rest of his career."

That was but one of several times over the 90-minute session that Romo spoke at length about the quarterback matchup between Mahomes and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, calling it a "legacy game."

His reasoning is that if Mahomes beats the 43-year-old Brady, he has a chance one day to be considered the best to play his position. If Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl, and his first without the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick, "Brady, I promise you, shuts the door."

It is part of CBS’ job to promote the matchup, but while there is no telling how it will turn out, on paper it indeed is a "dream" storyline, as play-by-play man Jim Nantz said.

"You almost couldn’t write a better script for us going into this game," Nantz said. "I just know it’s going to have historical significance."

Romo searched for historical equivalents, likening it to if a young LeBron James had had a chance to face Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals in the late 1990s — "It would be the greatest thing in the history of sports" — or a golf tournament featuring Jack Nicklaus against Tiger Woods.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He eventually reached for chess analogies. "There’s no comparison that I could find in any sport," he said.

Nantz predicted the game would be so exciting the betting over/under on the times Romo would gush, "Here we go, Jim!" should be 3½. Nantz said he would bet the over.

"This is going to be one of the great matchups in sports history," Romo said.

Win or lose, Mahomes has many years to go before he can approach Brady’s achievements and longevity. But without a victory on his resume on Feb. 7, Romo believes it never will happen.

"If you get close to climbing that ladder," Romo said, "this game could push you over the top, when it’s all said and done to say you beat him in the Super Bowl, head-to-head."