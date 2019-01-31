Super Bowl Sunday is the best betting day of the year. A big reason why? All those enticing prop bets. Here's a look at my Top 10 Props for Super Bowl LIII. The props and odds are courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and Bovada.

1. National Anthem: Over/Under 1 minute, 47 seconds.

The play: OVER (-160)

This is the gold standard of Super Bowl prop bets. The number is normally closer to 2 minutes, so maybe Vegas knows something we don't. I couldn't find video of Gladys Knight singing the anthem but did find an "America The Beautiful" rendition at the 2006 U.S. Open (research!) and the legendary singer's big voice makes me think she will belt out a few notes and push this over the 1:47.

2. Player to score first touchdown.

The play (one for each team): The Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson (40-1) or the Rams' Gerald Everett (25-1).

This is one of those props where you need to find value. Patterson is one of the best kickoff return men in the game, so it wouldn't shock me if he took the opening kick to the house. The Pats also use him in the backfield sometimes, so he could get a chance around the goal line. Everett is a sneaky good play. With all eyes on the Rams' stars, the second-year tight end could catch a TD pass from Jared Goff when the Pats least expect it. Remember, Everett had two TD catches in the classic 54-51 MNF win over the Chiefs, including the winning 40-yarder.

3. Will there be a successful two-point conversion attempt?

The play: Yes (+250)

Both offenses have creative play callers, and this figures to be a close, high-scoring game so the opportunity should present itself for both teams. The Rams were 5-for-7 on two-point conversion this season. The Pats were only 0-for-1. Still, I wouldn't be surprised if there are multiple two-point attempts, or if both teams are successful.

4. How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict ahead of the play?

The play: OVER 7.5 (-120)

This is my favorite prop bet of Super Bowl LIII. It felt as if Romo called that many Pats plays before they happened in the fourth quarter and overtime of the AFC Championship Game alone, didn't it? With two weeks to prepare, and having called the Pats' two playoff games, there's no reason to think he won't have an encore on the biggest stage.

5. Total number of different players to have a passing attempt.

The play: OVER 2.5 (+110)

This is one of the more intriguing props. Will Sean McVay and/or Josh McDaniels dial up a trick play or two like we saw in last year's Super Bowl? Will McDaniels want to try and get Brady another chance at a catch after last year's drop? Julian Edelman was a college quarterback, and I could totally see him attempting a pass in this game. Maybe even Cordarelle Patterson. The Rams could try it, too, which makes this one the strongest plays of the night for me.

6. Will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter?

The play: YES (+230)

If you think this is going to be a down-to-the wire game like me, then this is an easy one. Don't be surprised if there are multiple lead changes late.

7. Will the game be decided exactly by three points?

The play: YES (+375)

Again, if you think it will be a close game, then this is great value. I'm surprised the odds are so good considering it's basically a three-point spread. The Patriots' first three Super Bowl wins under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, including the first over the Rams, were all decided by three points.

8. Will there be overtime?

The play: YES (+700)

We were treated to two overtime games on Championship Sunday, so it isn't crazy to think it can happen again. These are evenly-matched teams. The Patriots played in and won the first overtime Super Bowl two years ago. Just what Falcons fans need: Another Pats OT Super Bowl, and this one in Atlanta!

9. Who will be Super Bowl MVP?

The play: This one is all about value, so I'm listing multiple names.

Todd Gurley (16-1), Aaron Donald (20-1), Brandin Cooks (30-1), Rob Gronkowski (40-1), Greg Zuerlein (100-1).

Let's start with the Rams first. If they win and Jared Goff doesn't have a huge game, which is very possible, that opens the door for other star players. Could Gurley, who was basically a no-show in the NFC title game, rebound with a strong game? Maybe Donald dominates on defense with a couple sacks and a forced fumble that decides it late. Cooks has the big-play ability to change the game with some long catches. A kicker has never won the MVP, but at 100-1, why not take a shot with a guy who just kicked his team to the Super Bowl with a 57-yarder in overtime after hitting a 48-yarder at the end of regulation? If the Pats win, the MVP likely will be Brady, but Gronkowski has great value. Say he catches six passes for 100-plus yards and a TD . . . and then announces he's retiring. That could earn some votes.

10. Who will MVP mention first in speech?

The play: Family or Family Member (+400)

This is about playing the odds, and it's focused on one player: Tom Brady. He is the overwhelming favorite to win the award if New England wins, and having watched his two postgame interviews in the playoffs, he thanked his wife and parents and kids right away. Why wouldn't he do it again after the biggest win of all?