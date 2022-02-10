LOS ANGELES — Think of the great pass rushers of today’s NFL, and the names come to mind quickly: T.J. Watt. Aaron Donald. Myles Garrett. Von Miller.

Mention the name Trey Hendrickson, and it’s more like, "Who’s he?"

Well, the Bengals’ defensive end happens to be one of the league’s elite when it comes to sacking the quarterback. Even if no one knows it.

Hendrickson was fifth in the NFL with 14 sacks, and had a streak of 11 straight games with at least half a sack. That’s a remarkable level of consistency at the position, and Hendrickson will be a primary focus of attention for the Rams’ offensive line in protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

If Hendrickson’s reputation is understated, his speed, power and tenacity are certainly not. He’s a big reason the Bengals’ defense played such a huge part in the team’s AFC North title run and subsequent trip to the team’s first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Their success comes as no surprise to the 27-year-old defensive end, a third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida Atlantic who signed as a free agent with the Bengals during the offseason.

"We’re a well-oiled machine," he said. "Pretty early on, we knew we could do this. It’s a pretty special culture that’s been created from the top down. I’m blessed to be a part of this team."

The Bengals aren’t known for free agent splurges, but personnel director Duke Tobin had a conviction on Hendrickson and signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million deal. Hendrickson blossomed with the Saints in 2020 with what was then a career-high 13 ½ sacks.

Hendrickson had to adjust to the different nuances of the Bengals’ scheme, but he is a student of the game, so the changes came quickly.

"With the help of the coaches and the players, it’s been a learning experience in learning defenses a little better and what offenses are trying to attack in these defenses," Hendrickson said. "It’s been fun to learn."

Adapting on the fly is nothing new for Hendrickson, who played tight end in high school in central Florida, but transitioned to the other side of the ball in college. At 6-4, 270 pounds, he is the prototype size for a pass rusher, and his quickness and strength are off-the-charts good.

He has the mentality to match.

"I did love playing tight end, but there’s nothing like sacking the quarterback," he said. "Everybody will say touchdowns are the greatest thing."

Not for Hendrickson.

"I’ve scored touchdowns, and I’ve sacked quarterbacks," he said. "There’s nothing close to a sack."

And nothing close to a sack in the Super Bowl.