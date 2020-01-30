AVENTURA, Fla. – Tyrann Mathieu is trying to shake his "Honey Badger" moniker.

He knows it won’t ever leave him entirely. It’s been around since his LSU days. But the Chiefs safety said he needed a new identity and has warmed up to another nickname that he created for himself.

Mathieu started calling himself “The Landlord” this year after general manager Brett Veach signed him to be a leader of the defense. Mathieu took it and ran with it, and now considers himself “The Landlord” of “Chiefs Kingdom.” His Twitter bio reads two words: “Kingdom Landlord.”

“It wasn’t necessarily me wanting to drop it,” Mathieu said. “It was more so letting people get to know Tyrann. I felt like I got caught up in that Honey Badger character. It began to consume me. I wanted to turn over a new leaf, reintroduce myself.

“I think this Landlord is kind of blowing up in Kansas City. People outside of Kansas City are starting to realize too that they may have to pay rent one day, too.”

The 49ers are up next for Mathieu in Super Bowl LIV. The former Cardinal and Texan is looking forward to the challenge of trying to contain Niners superb tight end George Kittle. But Mathieu knows he also has to make plays against San Francisco’s tough run game.

Mathieu, 27, is embracing everything about this moment and about this time in his life. He’s loving his leadership role in Kansas City, and appreciates it more after some rocky times that included being thrown off the LSU football team following his junior season for violating the school’s substance abuse policy, and getting cut by the Cardinals after refusing to renegotiate his contract.

“I’ve had my fair share of bad moments and tough times,” Mathieu said. “I appreciate moments like this, and I appreciate the people that helped me get here.”

Mathieu realized he needed to make some changes.

“Earlier in my career I was really just focused on myself,” he said. “I feel like I had a tough hill to climb to get back to being respected and being liked and even being considered a good teammate. For me it was all about focusing on myself, trying to get better at the things outside of football. I feel like today I’m trying to help everybody else.

“I want all the players to see me work hard and think they can become whatever they want to become. I think my responsibility right now is to take care of myself and bring other people with me. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

Mathieu said he learned a lot about being a leader from former Cardinals teammate Larry Fitzgerald. The Chiefs like everything they’ve seen from Mathieu since signing him to a three-year, $42-million deal.

He was named to the All-Pro first team after recording four interceptions, two sacks and 75 tackles for the 12-4 Chiefs. He’s carried that strong play into the playoffs with 12 tackles, including one for a loss, and three passes defended in two games.

“He’s meant everything to our defense,” defensive end Frank Clark said. “When a guy comes in with the leadership abilities and the playing style and playing ability that Tyrann has you can’t go wrong. Everything that the guy has from top to bottom is special. His will to play football. How great of a teammate he is. I could keep on going. But we’ll be sitting here all day.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also praised Mathieu for being “a great leader” and referenced that old nickname.

“He’s a phenomenal person,” Reid said. “He’s overcome a whole lot of things. He really is solid. You love being around him. He loves to play the game. I joke with people that we have this key and this cage and we unlock the cage to let the Badger out on game days. He loves playing. He brings it every play.”

Mathieu plans to continue to do that and lead the team with his play and words. He believes he’s built for this now.

“I feel like I’m battled-tested,” Mathieu said. “This is my third program since I’ve been in this league, but I feel like I can be myself here. I feel like this team is every bit of who I am - young, energetic and full of life. I think this team gives me the opportunity to accept the platform that I’m on, to be able to reflect and realize how far I came.”