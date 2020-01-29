AVENTURA, Fla. — Tyrann Mathieu believes Jamal Adams will leave his mark on the NFL.

The Jets' third-year safety has made the Pro Bowl the last two years. But Mathieu, the Chiefs' veteran safety, believes Adams can and will do so much more because of his drive, desire and ability.

"He’s a bigger version of me," Mathieu said with a laugh on Wednesday during Super Bowl LIV week. "He’s so fast and explosive. He’s so electric. He has so much energy. People underrate that. To be that guy every week, week in and week out and even in practices, that takes a great deal of work. You have to be respected.

"I feel like Jamal is one of those players that people are going to remember for a long time. Just because of how he plays the game. He has so much passion."

When the Chiefs erased a 24-0 deficit to the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs, Adams tweeted praise for Mathieu, who helped Kansas City clamp down on Houston.

“I don’t think we realize what a dominant Safety does for a defense. It’s a special thing!” Adams tweeted during the game.

Later, he tweeted, “#32 changed the chiefs defense. 100 percent!”

Mathieu was busy on many Sundays so he didn’t get to watch Adams live. But he kept track of what Adams did with the Jets this season and the tremendous impact he had on the team.

Adams set a Jets record for sacks by a defensive back with 6.5 and was second on the team with 75 tackles despite missing two games with an ankle injury. He was named First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

The Jets can sign Adams to an extension this offseason. He has made it clear he wants to remain with the Jets. Mathieu echoed that.

“You could tell that he’s the leader of that team,” Mathieu said. “I know personally that he loves the Jets. He loves everything about New York. He loves the team. He loves the organization and he loves his teammates.

"His biggest thing is he wants everybody to play like him, work like him. But I tell him just keep leading and people will buy in one day. They’ll see your visions. Just keep working at it.”