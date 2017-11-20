TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Terry Glenn dies in car wreck; Former NFL receiver was 43

In this Aug. 28, 1999, file photo, then-New

In this Aug. 28, 1999, file photo, then-New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn looks back at hecklers behind the end zone after catching a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo Credit: AP / CHRIS O’MEARA

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DALLAS — Officials say former Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn has died following a one-vehicle rollover traffic accident near Dallas that left his fiancée slightly hurt.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office says Glenn died shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The ex-Ohio State standout was 43.

Irving police are investigating the cause of the wreck at 12:18 a.m. on eastbound Highway 114. Police spokeswoman Chelsey Jones says Glenn, who lived in the Dallas area, was driving when the vehicle left the highway, struck a concrete barrier and rolled. Glenn was ejected. Jones says his fiancée suffered minor injuries. Her name and further details weren’t released.

Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL, from 1996 to 2007, with the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers and the Cowboys.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Eli Manning after defeating the Kansas City Eli sparks Giants with pregame speech
Ronald Herrera of the Yankees looks to first Yanks trade Herrera for Sanmartin
Johan Santana celebrates after his no-hitter on June Johan, Chipper, Thome on 2018 Hall of Fame ballot
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to the Steve Kerr impressed with Nets’ rebuild
Nets forward Quincy Acy drives, defended by  Warriors Nets can't overcome Curry’s 39, lose to Warriors
Roger Lewis  of the Giants celebrates after making Lewis’ clutch catch sets up winning kick in OT