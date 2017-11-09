This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the first half
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson makes the
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson makes the catch as Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, left, defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson (4) celebrates his
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson (4) celebrates his field goal with long snapper Justin Drescher (49) and punter Andy Lee (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) spins
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) spins around after scoring a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Garrison Smith (98) and cornerback Justin Coleman (28) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) breaks up
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is knocked out of bounds by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) catches
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) catches a touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Tyvon Branch (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) celebrates his touchdown against Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks fans pose for a photo prior
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall

Seattle Seahawks fans pose for a photo prior to the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Nov. 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

Members of the Seattle Seahawks bow during the
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri

Members of the Seattle Seahawks bow during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals takes a photo with a fans camera prior to the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Nov. 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) fumbles
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) fumbles the football as Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson make the hit prior to an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks recovered the ball.

Seattle Seahawks huddle up on the field during
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall

Seattle Seahawks huddle up on the field during warm ups prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Nov. 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) stands
Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) stands alone during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sinks a layup against Hollis-Jefferson, Booker try to get well fast
Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant at IFCU arena Maryland, Coliseum a test and treat for SBU
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo looks on during a McAdoo addresses Giants players’ anonymous gripes
Jets offensive coordinator John Morton talks to his offense Jets coordinator Morton open to suggestions
Giants coach Ben McAdoo said he doesn't know Giants angered by anonymous rips of McAdoo
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins looks on from the Jenkins not specific about his no-show last week