Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson makes the catch as Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, left, defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson (4) celebrates his field goal with long snapper Justin Drescher (49) and punter Andy Lee (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) spins around after scoring a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Garrison Smith (98) and cornerback Justin Coleman (28) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is knocked out of bounds by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) catches a touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Tyvon Branch (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) celebrates his touchdown against Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Seattle Seahawks fans pose for a photo prior to the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Nov. 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

Members of the Seattle Seahawks bow during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals takes a photo with a fans camera prior to the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Nov. 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) fumbles the football as Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson make the hit prior to an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks recovered the ball.

Seattle Seahawks huddle up on the field during warm ups prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Nov. 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.