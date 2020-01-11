Titans roll over Ravens, head to AFC Championship

BALTIMORE – Forget about a Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown in the AFC Championship Game.

Never mind about the Ravens following up one of their most dynamic seasons in franchise history with a memorable playoff run.

Forget about John Harbaugh’s second career Super Bowl run to place on a potential Hall of Fame resume.

Forget about all of it, because the Tennessee Titans ruined what was widely anticipated to be the first step in Jackson’s inexorable march to the Super Bowl after one of the greatest individual seasons in NFL history. The league’s presumptive Most Valuable Player, who had 36 touchdown passes and an NFL-record 1,206 rushing yards in leading the Ravens to a 14-2 season, was stifled throughout in a magnificent performance by this year’s AFC playoff dark horse.

The Titans rolled over the Ravens, 28-12, in Saturday night’s AFC divisional playoff game at M & T Bank Stadium, following up on last week’s 20-13 upset win over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Nope, this wasn’t the way Jackson had envisioned it.

“I’m bringing a Super Bowl here,” he said this week as he prepared for Saturday’s game. “That’s my goal. That’s what I want to do. I’ve been wanting a Super Bowl ever since I was a kid.”

It will have to wait.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose career as a starter seemed at an end after being traded from the Dolphins in the off-season, is now one game away from playing in his first Super Bowl. The Titans face the winner of Sunday’s Chiefs-Texans divisional game in Kansas City, in the AFC Championship in either Kansas City or Houston. A win in that game, and Tannehill would make it to Super Bowl LIV … in Miami … where he underachieved as a former first-round pick and was dealt to the Titans in an unheralded trade in March.

Tannehill took over from former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota in the seventh week of the regular season and guided Tennessee to a 7-3 record and a wild card playoff berth. He finally added some oomph to the Titans’ moribund offense and teamed with All Pro running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 182 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots to force a matchup against the AFC’s No. 1 seed in Baltimore.

The Titans were even better this time, as Tannehill threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, while Henry finished with … rushing yards and also threw a touchdown pass.

The Titans silenced the sellout crowd through much of the first half, taking advantage of a rare Jackson interception off a pass that caromed off the hands of tight end Mark Andrews. The ball went into the waiting arms of Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard, who returned it 31 yards to midfield.

On third-and-goal, Tannehill floated a perfectly placed pass in the left corner of the end zone to tight end Jonnu Smith, who brought the ball down with one hand before falling to the ground and then rolling out of bounds. The play was reviewed before the touchdown was upheld to give the Titans a 7-0 lead.

On their next possession, the Ravens took a gamble – as they have throughout the season – on fourth-and-1 from their own 45. And, as they have throughout the season, Jackson was the man trusted to convert. Only he didn’t; Jackson was stopped for no gain up the middle.

Tennessee responded immediately, as Tannehill connected with Kailf Raymond on a 45-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with 14:45 left in the second quarter.

The Ravens made it a one-score game, 14-6, with two field goal drives before halftime, as Justin Tucker connected from 49 yards and then 22 yards as time expired before intermission.

Baltimore got the ball to start the third quarter and marched deep into Tennessee territory, getting to the Titans’ 18 with help from Jackson’s 30-yard run up the middle off a scramble. They faced a fourth-and-1 – again – and went for it – again. And – again – Tennessee stopped Jackson on a run up the middle.

As they did on the previous fourth-down stop, the Titans responded with another touchdown, this one powered by Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher during the regular season. Henry ripped off a 66-yard run off right guard to get the ball to the Baltimore 6. On third-and-goal from the 3, Henry lined behind center and took a direct snap, faking as if he were going to run for the end zone. But just before getting to the line of scrimmage, he jumped and then lobbed a pass in the end zone to wide receiver Corey Davis for the touchdown to make it 21-6.

Things got no easier for the Ravens, who were victimized by Jackson’s second turnover on their next possession. On first down from the Ravens’ 25, Jackson was sacked by Jurrell Casey and fumbled, with Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons recovering at the Ravens’ 20.

The Titans got to the Ravens’ 1 before Tannehill ran it in to give Tennessee a 28-6 lead.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed on the Ravens’ next drive, as Jackson threw his second interception – his third turnover of the night. He was looking to his left for wide receiver Miles Boykin, but safety Kenny Vaccaro stepped in front of Boykin and picked it off at the Titans’ 24.