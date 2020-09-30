The Titans-Steelers game originally scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back to either Monday or Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Titans’ roster. It is the first time an NFL game has been impacted this season because of COVID-19.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the NFL said in a statement Wednesday. "Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."

A total of eight members of the Titans’ organization – three players and five other personnel – have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Titans beat the Vikings, 31-30, in Minnesota on Sunday, and the positive test results were announced Tuesday. No Vikings players have tested positive, although the team’s practice facility remains closed until further testing can be done. The Titans’ facility is closed until at least Saturday, and the team is conducting business on a virtual basis until the NFL and NFL Players Association sign off on re-opening the facility.

The Vikings are scheduled to face the Texans on Sunday in Houston, and that game remains on as of now.