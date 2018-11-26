Monday Night Football: Titans vs. Texans

The Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans, 34-17, on Monday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scramble as Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) pursues during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) celebrates his 97-yard touchdown run with teammate Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) is hit by Houston Texans free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) is upended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) after making a catch during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) make a catch in front of Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) is stopped by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scores on a 15-yard run during the first half of a game against the Titans on Monday in Houston.

Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop (4) kicks a field goal during the first half of a game against the Texans on Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (87) make a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of a game on Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (87) pulls in a 12-yard pass for a touchdown over Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after connecting with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) runs past Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) breaks away from Tennessee Titans defenders for a 97-yard touchdown run during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans Monday in Houston.

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates his 61-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of a game Monday in Houston.