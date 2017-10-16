Monday Night Football: Colts vs. Titans

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 36-22, in a Monday Night Football game on Oct. 16, 2017, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans recovered the ball.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) sores a touchdown on a 53-yard pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) celebrates with Rishard Matthews (18) after Taylor scored a touchdown on a 53-yard pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Jon Bostic (57) stops Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop (4) celebrates after kicking a 48-yard field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker John Simon (51) runs back an interception 26 yards for a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Coming up behind are Colts inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) and Titans tight end Phillip Supernaw (89).
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (87) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts free safety Malik Hooker (29) in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jacoby Brisset #7 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts watches from the bench during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) celebrates with Donte Moncrief (10) and Anthony Castonzo (74) after Doyle scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on an 8-yard pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Ryan Succop #4 of the Tennessee Titans kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) scores a touchdown past Tennessee Titans cornerback Curtis Riley (35) on an 8-yard pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop (4) kicks a 48-yard field goal as Brett Kern (6) holds in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker John Simon (51) in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) is congratulated by holder Rigoberto Sanchez (2) after Vinatieri kicked a 36-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) runs past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker John Simon (51) in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano joins arms with his players during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Colts and the Tennessee Titans Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Matthias Farley (41) in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
