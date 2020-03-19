TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley

The Rams released running back Todd Gurley on

The Rams released running back Todd Gurley on Thursday March 19, 2020. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

By Greg Beacham The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history.

The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract became fully guaranteed.

Gurley will consume $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that contract extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.

Gurley had phenomenal seasons during his first two years in coach Sean McVay's offense, rushing for 1,305 yards in 2017 and 1,251 in 2018 as those Rams reached the Super Bowl. But Gurley had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness down the stretch in 2018, and those problems carried over to last season.

He rushed for a career-low 857 yards last year while playing sparingly, although McVay never acknowledged it was because of Gurley's knee issue.

By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz throws a Mets vs. Marlins series in Puerto Rico canceled
Former Mets infielder Doug Flynn during a return Ex-Met Flynn raising money for parents' Kentucky living center
Randy Brown prior to his welterweight bout against Lynbrook's Brown takes UFC fight postponement in stride
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media Bettman stresses importance of normalcy for '20-21 season
Nate Ebner #43 of the New England Patriots Glauber: Ebner will deliver special message for Judge
Jozy Altidore #17 of Toronto FC dribbles the MLS targets May 10 return, may stretch season into December
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search