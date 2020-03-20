Tom Brady signs his contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s official: Tom Brady is a Buccaneer.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Patriots, who became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career, signed his contract with Tampa Bay on Friday after undergoing a physical. Brady and the Bucs had agreed to terms on a contract, expected to pay him $30 million a season, on Tuesday.

The Bucs posted the announcement on their Twitter account, and Brady posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account smiling as he signed the contract.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” said Bucs general manager Jason Licht, a former Patriots scout and front-office executive. “I've known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

Brady will replace former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who is now an unrestricted free agent. Winston had 33 touchdown passes last year but also had a league-worst 30 interceptions. Brady joins quarterbacks expert Bruce Arians, who worked with some of the league’s best quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger, before becoming a head coach.

“Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better,” Arians said. “I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship.”

Brady, 42, has built the greatest resume of any player in NFL history. He has played in nine Super Bowls, winning six and earning four Super Bowl MVP awards. He also has won three regular-season MVP awards. Brady’s 219 regular-season wins and 30 playoff wins are the most by any quarterback in NFL history, and his 77.4 career winning percentage is first in the Super Bowl era among quarterbacks with at least 50 starts. He has won 12 or more games in a season 12 times, the most by a quarterback in league history.

Brady has 541 career touchdown passes, second only to Saints quarterback Drew Brees. He is the all-time postseason leader in pass attempts, completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, game-winning drives and fourth-quarter comebacks.

Brady joins a Buccaneers offense that features an excellent group of skill-position players featuring wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. The Bucs went 7-9 last season, finishing third in the NFC South behind the Saints and Falcons.

Brady was the Patriots’ sixth-round choice out of Michigan in 2000 and replaced Drew Bledsoe early in the 2001 season. He won the first of his six Super Bowls that year.