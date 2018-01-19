Tom Brady offered little insight Friday about his injured right hand.

Officially, the Patriots quarterback was a limited participant in Friday’s practice, after being a non-participant Thursday.

When he finally met with reporters, he wasn’t forthcoming with any information on his hand.

“I’m not talking about it,” he said.

Asked if he will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the underdog Jaguars, Brady said, “We’ll see.”

“I’ve played in a lot of games with pain,” is all Brady would offer about his pain tolerance.

The expectation is Brady will play Sunday but could do so with two gloves. Over the last two days, Brady has worn two red gloves during the early part of practice that the media was able to observe. Brady normally practices with one glove on his non-throwing left hand.

Brady even made some jokes about wearing two gloves to Friday’s news conference. “I’ve worn them before,” he said smiling.

Will he fist pump his teammates instead of high-fiving? “We’ll see.”

The media has not seen Brady throw any passes the past two days. He injured the hand in Wednesday’s practice. X-rays reportedly showed no structural damage.

It seems his Patriots teammates are not worried about Brady. There are reports a player ran into Brady during practice Wednesday.

“Not me, no it wasn’t me,” running back Dion Lewis told NFL Network on Friday.

The Patriots have been secretive about how Brady was injured, like they are most things.

“I didn’t see it happen,” Lewis said on NFL Network. “From talking to other guys, they knew he would be OK. It’s Tom, regardless of any situation he’s put in, he’s going to make sure he’s out there game day. Nobody is really worried.”

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are not concerned.

“Come on,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “He’s going to play to the best of his ability and do what he does.”

One of the big issues for Brady outside of his hand, is dealing with the Jaguars’ defense. In the regular season, the Jags finished first in pass defense (169.9 yards per game allowed), and second in yards per game (286.1), sacks (55), interceptions (21) and points allowed (16.8).

“It’s the best team we’ve faced all year,” Brady said. “They’re here for a reason. They obviously are a top-ranked defense in the league. Great players at all levels. Really well coached. Scoring a lot of points. So we’re going to have to play really well.”

Brady’s top target is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who presents matchup problems not only for a linebacker but an aggressive cornerback. The Jaguars are not saying who will cover Gronkowski on Sunday but it could be Ramsey, who is confident in his abilities to contain him.

“He hasn’t played a corner like me before,” Ramsey said Friday of possibly covering Gronkowski.

As for whether Brady will be around is officially “questionable’’ on the injury report.

But based on how he was responding to questions, with a smile and laughter at times, everything appears to be OK.

“It’s a great challenge,” he said. “I think the team has worked hard to get to this point, and it’ll be a great game. We are playing against a really good team that’s good in all phases. And we’re going to have to play really well.”