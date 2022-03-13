Well, that didn’t last long, now did it?

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring after his 22nd NFL season, has changed his mind. Just 41 days later, Brady said he has had a change of heart and is returning to play for the Buccaneers in 2022.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote Sunday evening on his Twitter account. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business."

Beneath the comments, Brady posted a picture of himself about to take a snap with the Buccaneers alongside a picture of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and Brady’s three children. Brady had a son with actress Bridget Moynahan and a son and daughter with Bundchen.

Just a week after announcing his retirement, Brady pried the door open to a return when he told podcast host Jim Gray, "never say never" when pressed on the subject. And now, it’s official. As the Bucs prepare for the upcoming free-agency signing period, which begins on Monday with a two-day "legal tampering" period in advance of Wednesday’s official signing period, they know their most important player will be back.

And though it’s a surprise to most that Brady’s about-face came this quickly, the Bucs always left open the possibility he could come back.

"Oh, that door is never closed," coach Bruce Arians said last week when asked about the 44-year-old Brady. "Whenever Tom wants back, he’s back."

Asked if he approached the offseason with uncertainty because Brady would be gone, Arians said, "Well, you just go on, because I think if Tom comes back, we’ll have plenty of money for him."

Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers in 2020, following a 20-year run with the Patriots during which he won six championships alongside head coach Bill Belichick. This season, the Bucs lost in the NFC divisional playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Tampa.

Brady faces the Rams at home in 2022, as well as the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who decided to return after flirting with either retirement or a trade. Brady and the Bucs also host Kansas City and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brady cited family concerns as a major reason for his initial decision to retire.

"Our family is my greatest achievement," Brady wrote on Instagram after announcing his retirement. "I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

Brady expressed a desire to spend more time at home, but he also ventured into new areas, including acting. He is set to produce and appear in a new football film, "80 for Brady," with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. On Saturday, Brady attended an English Premier League soccer game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family, which also owns the Buccaneers.

After the game, he spent time with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. At one point in the conversation, Ronaldo asked Brady, "You’re finished, right?" Brady appeared to reply, "That’s what I don’t know."

Well, now we know. He’s not done.

Brady is coming back in 2022. And perhaps beyond.