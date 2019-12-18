TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Coughlin fired by Jaguars following rebuke from NFLPA

This photo taken Aug. 29, 2019, shows Tom Coughlin, executive vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars watching players warm up before an NFL preseason football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/Stephen B. Morton

By The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations, parting ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to his reputation.

Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Wednesday, saying he decided earlier this season that Coughlin would be gone at the end of the season. Khan said he reconsidered the timing in "recent days."

The 73-year-old architect who built the team from the ground up the first time, then revived it upon his return in 2017 after leading the New York Giants to two titles, was on the firing line because of a sagging record, questionable roster moves and, most recently, an arbitrator's decision to undo millions in fines imposed by Coughlin himself.

The NFL Players Association said this week that than 25% of player grievances filed in the last two years have been against the Jaguars. The takeaway from the union: "You as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club."

Khan responded by firing Coughlin.

"I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map," Khan said.

Khan added that general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone will report directly to him on an interim basis.

"My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high," Khan said.

