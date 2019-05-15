Tom Kennedy, a 2014 graduate of Farmingdale High School, signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team announced. The deal allows Kennedy to compete for a spot on Detroit's 53-man regular-season roster or practice squad.

Kennedy, 22, is a wide receiver who played football at Bryant University as a senior and fifth-year graduate student, catching 90 passes for 1,298 yards and 10 touchdowns over 18 games. Kennedy also starred on the lacrosse field for four years, earning first-team All-Northeast Conference honors in 2017 and 2018.

He parlayed that into a professional lacrosse contract with Major League Lacrosse's Boston Cannons, which selected him 26th overall in 2018. He played in six games and recorded an assist but will forego lacrosse for the time being.

The 5-10, 193-pound wideout was a member of Newsday's All-Long Island second team in 2014 and posted impressive measurables at the FCS scouting combine. Kennedy ranked first among wide receivers in the bench press (22 reps of 225 pounds), fifth in the three-cone drill (6.66 seconds) and fifth in the 20-yard shuttle (4.08 seconds). He was also 14th in vertical jump (37 inches) and 21st in broad jump (124 inches).