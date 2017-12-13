IRVING, Texas — NFL owners were briefed Wednesday by the league’s health and safety committee on two controversial incidents in which quarterbacks Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Tom Savage of the Houston Texans appeared to have symptoms of concussions but were allowed to continue playing.

“Whenever you’re dealing with human beings, there’s going to be mistakes made,” Giants president and co-owner John Mara said. “And there were mistakes made there.”

Wilson was hit hard in a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 10, and quickly went to the sideline to be observed for concussion symptoms. But before medical experts could get a closer look, he ran back onto the field and continued playing.

Savage was hit in last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and appeared to have a seizure. But he soon returned to the game for a series before being removed from the game.

“They haven’t completed their investigation yet, but in almost every case with the concussion protocol, we get it right,” Mara said. “But those we get wrong end up being highly publicized, and that’s what ended up here.”

The NFL and NFLPA have a joint committee to investigate concussion protocol incidents. The results will be announced upon completion of the studies involving Wilson and Savage.