Tony Romo has agreed to a new contract with CBS Sports that will keep him as that network's lead NFL analyst into the mid-2020s and make him the highest-paid analyst in TV history, the New York Post and Sports Business Journal first reported on Friday night.

He will earn $17 million per year, according to the Post, nearly six times his salary for 2019, the last year of his original three-year contract.

The former Cowboys quarterback has received almost universally positive reviews for his work at CBS. He was an announcing free agent and was expected to be targeted by ESPN for its "Monday Night Football" booth, but he decided to stick with his original TV home.

CBS will televise Super Bowl LV next February.