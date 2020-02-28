TODAY'S PAPER
Reports: Tony Romo to earn $17M per year with new CBS deal

Tony Romo is set to make $17 million

Tony Romo is set to make $17 million next year for his role in CBS NFL broadcasts, according to the New York Post. Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

By Neil Best
Tony Romo has agreed to a new contract with CBS Sports that will keep him as that network's lead NFL analyst into the mid-2020s and make him the highest-paid analyst in TV history, the New York Post and Sports Business Journal first reported on Friday night.

He will earn $17 million per year, according to the Post, nearly six times his salary for 2019, the last year of his original three-year contract.

The former Cowboys quarterback has received almost universally positive reviews for his work at CBS. He was an announcing free agent and was expected to be targeted by ESPN for its "Monday Night Football" booth, but he decided to stick with his original TV home.

CBS will televise Super Bowl LV next February.

