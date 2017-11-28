TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 52° Good Evening
Clear 52° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Trump renewing his complaint about kneeling NFL players

The president has branded the league as “weak” for not requiring players to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Seahawks players sit and kneel during the playing

Seahawks players sit and kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the 49ers, in Santa Clara, California on Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Don Feria

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is renewing his complaints about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

Players have been kneeling to protest racism and police brutality, particularly toward people of color. Trump says the act is disrespectful and is hurting the game.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that at least 24 players kneeled during weekend play at stadiums that he says are having a hard time filling with fans.

The president says: “The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control!”

Trump has branded the league as “weak” for not requiring players to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Ben McAdoo will be remembered as the Glauber: Incompetent McAdoo did Eli wrong
Giants quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Eli Manning talk Warner upset at Giants for replacing Manning
Carlos Beltran's Source: Beltran to interview for Yanks manager
Eli Manning of the Giants looks on from the Glauber: Eli’s next start could be in Jacksonville
Jets coach Todd Bowles said he has no McCown entrenched as Jets’ starting quarterback
Giants quarterback Geno Smith speaks with reporters at Smith on replacing Manning: ‘It’s a business’