Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears defeat Minnesota Vikings, 25-20, on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) makes
Photo Credit: AP/David Banks

Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) makes a 2-point conversion reception in the end zone against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) leaps over
Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) leaps over as Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (L) runs
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (L) runs the ball on a kickoff after a Chicago Bears touchdown during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy cuts to
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy cuts to elude Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (R) during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Daniel

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings is hit by Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears participates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Daniel

Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears runs out to the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Daniel

Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the football during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/David Banks

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates a touchdown with running back Tarik Cohen during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) and defensive
Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (98) react after a play during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

