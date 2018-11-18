Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears defeat Minnesota Vikings, 25-20, on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) makes a 2-point conversion reception in the end zone against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) leaps over as Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (L) runs the ball on a kickoff after a Chicago Bears touchdown during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy cuts to elude Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (R) during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings is hit by Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears runs out to the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the football during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates a touchdown with running back Tarik Cohen during a game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.